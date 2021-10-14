Aditi Rao Hydari is Dussehra fashion goals in blue gharara, strappy pink sharara

Dussehra festivities might be low-key as another year of Covid-19 rages through but nothing can dampen the devotees' festive spirit as they gear up for one of the widely celebrated Hindu festivals with great pomp and show and looking handsdown Vijaya Dashami fashion goals this week, is Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari. Her promotional looks for Maha Samudram are sorting our Dussehra and Durga Puja fashion woes with a touch of sultry and her recent sizzling pictures are enough to back our claim as she slays ethnic styles in a turquoise silk chanderi gharara set and strappy rani pink and cherry red sharara set.

Sharing pictures from her photoshoot, Aditi set the Internet on fire with her killer sartorial looks and we can't help but take fashion cues to slay at our next ethnic outing this festive week. In some of the pictures flooding the Internet, Aditi is featured donning a turquoise gharara set that came with block prints and delicate marodi work.

Aditi Rao Hydari in turquoise gharara set (Team Punit Balana)

The lehriya print silk chanderi gharara pants and blue marodi work short kurti was layered with a striking green organza dupatta that came with detailed work along the borders and scattered bootis. Completing her attire with a pair of silver juttis, Aditi pulled back her sleek mid-parted tresses into a low bun to flaunt a ravishing pair of jhumkis.

Aditi Rao Hydari in turquoise gharara set (Team Punit Balana)

Rounding off the ethnic vibe with a tiny pink bindi, Aditi amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Aditi left us smitten and we can't wait to recreate the traditional look.

Aditi Rao Hydari in turquoise gharara set (Team Punit Balana)

In another set of pictures, the diva was featured dolled up in a soft rani pink and cherry red sharara set. It came with a strappy long kallies kurta that sported hand embroidered yolk and was paired with block printed sharara pants.

Aditi layered it with a marodi work dupatta. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Aditi laid perfect fashion cues on how to give a sultry spin to ethnic wear and we are taking notes.

Leaving her luscious soft curly tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Aditi accessorised her look with a pair of statement gold jhumkis. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Aditi stuck to the dewy makeup look with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled in eyebrows.

Both the ensembles are credited to Indian fashion designer Punit Balana’s eponymous label that boasts of being rooted in Indian culture while combining modernism, minimalism and aestheticism and taking cultural influences from the rich Rajasthani culture. While the turquoise gharara set originally costs ₹37,500 on the designer website, the rani pink and cherry red sharara set is priced at ₹40,000.

Aditi Rao Hydari's turquoise gharara set from Punit Balana (punitbalana.in)

Aditi Rao Hydari's rani pink and cherry red sharara set from Punit Balana (punitbalana.in)

Aditi Rao Hydari was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi.

