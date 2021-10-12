Aditi Rao Hydari's killer look in pink sharara is fashion goals this Navratri

Always the one to bring a new young, vibrant and regal charm to traditional attires that raise the fashion bar a notch higher, every time she steps out wearing them, Aditi Rao Hydari is once again making us fall in love with ethnic wear and her latest set of viral pictures in a pink sharara set are to be blamed. Flaunting her killer look, the Bollywood actor dolled up for her upcoming movie promotion in the pink sharara set and our ethnic fashion woes look sorted this Durga Puja.

Her recent photoshoot show the diva laying style cues on how to rope in the charm of the bygone era and make heads turn this Navratri. The pictures flooding the Internet currently, feature the diva donning an asymmetrical rani pink kurta that came with full sleeves and sported a hand embroidered yoke patch.

Aditi teamed it with a pair of rani pink base sharara that sported silver floral prints all over. Accessorising her look with a pair of huge metallic brown jhumkis accented with white beads and a tiny bindi to seal the ethnic deal, Aditi left her luscious wavy tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

Wearing a dab of bold pink lipstick, Aditi amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Aditi is undoubtedly our fashion hero when it comes to giving a modish twist to ethnic wear.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Anushree Brahmbhatt’s eponymous clothing brand, Label Anushree, that boasts of contemporary clothing with Indian aesthetic and easy separates with ‘print on print’ details and hand weaves. The pink sharara set originally costs ₹19,000 on the designer website.

Aditi Rao Hydari's pink sharara set from Label Anushree(labelanushree.com)

Aditi Rao Hydari was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi. A fad trend in the 60s, sharara style is the most trending ethnic outfit this season as they are pretty, stylish and super-comfy and Bollywood diva-approved.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter