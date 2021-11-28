Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aditya Seal slays ethnic style in 71k navy blue silk bandi, kurta, trousers

Aditya Seal's sharp look for his wedding festivities in a navy blue silk bandi layered over a kurta and trouser set, worth ₹71k, leaves fans swooning over his dapper ethnic menswear fashion
Aditya Seal slays ethnic style in 71k navy blue silk bandi, kurta, trousers(Instagram/anitadongre)
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 01:39 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Wedding season is here and if men are searching for fashion inspiration to to make heads turn and raise the heat this winter, they need to definitely bookmark Aditya Seal's dapper look in a navy blue silk bandi layered over a kurta and trouser set. Looking sharp for his wedding festivities in the ensemble, Aditya had left fans swooning over his sizzling ethnic menswear fashion.

The pictures that continue to flood the Internet from his recently concluded fairytale wedding, show the Bollywood hunk putting his sartorial foot forward. The pictures from sangeet night feature Aditya donning a navy blue full sleeves kurta that was made of silk fabric.

He teamed it with a pair of navy blue straight fit trousers that too were made of silk. To enhance the rich look, Aditya layered it with a navy blue silk bandi that came with a bandhgala and sported embroidered motifs in bright silver thread, scattered over to add a touch of colour.

Dressed to kill, the dapper groom completed his attire with a pair of navy blue footwear and left his long gelled locks brushed in a side-parted hairstyle. Sporting his signature light stubble, Aditya was seen flashing his million-dollar smile for the camera.

RELATED STORIES

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. The navy blue silk bandi layered over a kurta and trousers set originally costs 71,700 on the designer website.

 

Aditya Seal's navy blue silk bandi layered over a kurta and trousers set from Anita Dongre. (anitadongre.com)

 

Needless to say, Aditya Seal's viral pictures put the fashion police on immediate alert while fans took style cues from the actor to slay at the next traditional outing.

Topics
aditya seal ethnic wear ethnic fashion style goal style kurta wedding winter wedding menswear fashion trends fashion goal fashion trends anita dongre
