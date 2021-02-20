After Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney Kardashian shares own lingerie picture

It looks like American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian was a little salty that she didn't get an invite to the recent viral photoshoot of her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. However, Kourtney, who is ever the sport, took to her Instagram feed and posted a sexy photo of herself, jokingly bagging on her sisters as is often seen on the hit reality TV show which will air for the last time this March. The Poosh founder can be seen posing in red lingerie while sitting on the floor of her huge walk-in wardrobe featuring rows of shoes, clothes, bags and other pieces of lingerie strewn about the ground. The 41-year-old can be seen sporting small hoops, a skull and bones pendant on a thin chain, her long hair fastened into a side braid, minimal make-up on her face and red French nails to complement the look.

She jokingly captioned the post, "Since I wasn't invited to the sister shoot ..." In reference to the sisters' photoshoot for Kim's latest Skims line. The shoot notably featured Kim, Kendall, and Kylie all wearing red lingerie for Valentine's Day.

Kourtney fans were quick to shower the mother-of-three with praise and support. "UR THE HOTTEST SISTER QUEEN," one commenter wrote. "You weren't invited because you are the best sister," another user wrote. "Because they know u stole the show [heart]," said one commenter. Another said, "You deserved your own solo shoot anyways."

As reported by Fox News, Kourtney and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, seemingly confirmed their relationship on Tuesday with an Instagram post from the Poosh founder. The post featured the two holding hands after Valentine's Day weekend. The couple had also previously shared photos of the same fireplace on Valentine's Day, sparking rumours about their romance, especially when Barker shared a picture of Kourtney's feet featuring her anklet. And apparently the couple has even been blessed by both families. According to an insider source that spoke to Us Weekly, "They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships. Both of their families are supportive. It's still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been."

