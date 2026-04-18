AI imagines young Kishore Kumar, Pankaj Udhas, Bappi Lahiri and more legendary Indian singers in handsome modern looks

The digital age has brought us a unique form of time travel. Souvik, an AI artist and short film maker, known as Mr Hellrocker on Instagram, has used high-end AI generation to reimagine the golden era of Bollywood playback singing, placing legends like Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, and Jagjit Singh in 2026’s high-fashion urban landscapes. Also read | AI reimagines young Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor in chic streetwear; fans swoon over Vinod Khanna

An AI-generated video showcases singing legends in modern attire. (Instagram/ mr.hellrocker)

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This intersection of nostalgia and technology does more than de-age these icons; it recontextualises their legacies, asking what these titans of melody would look like if they were topping the charts in the era of streaming and social media.

Kishore Kumar and Jagjit Singh's modern avatars

The AI-generated video shared on April 13 blends the unmistakable facial features of these legends with contemporary quiet luxury and street style aesthetics. Kishore Kumar is seen in a rugged black leather jacket over a sleek turtleneck, paired with dark denim — fitting for a man who was always ahead of his time. The AI even manages to capture the twinkle in Kishore’s eye.

Jagjit Singh wears a crisp white shirt under a sharp pinstriped waistcoat, set against a backdrop of a modern supercar. He looks every bit the 'Ghazal King' in a corporate era. Mohammed Rafi, in a mustard-yellow overshirt paired with a black tee, looks relaxed and approachable on a bustling European-style street.

Pankaj Udhas and Bappi Lahiri's stylish looks

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{{^usCountry}} Pankaj Udhas is seen in a beautifully intricate, patterned silk shirt that nods to his poetic roots while looking perfectly at home in a modern garden setting. SD Burman sports a black Nehru-style bandhgala jacket, exuding a timeless, stoic authority amidst a glass-and-steel city skyline. Bappi Lahiri, staying true to his 'gold man' persona, wears a Versace-esque black-and-gold patterned shirt, proving that some styles are eternal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pankaj Udhas is seen in a beautifully intricate, patterned silk shirt that nods to his poetic roots while looking perfectly at home in a modern garden setting. SD Burman sports a black Nehru-style bandhgala jacket, exuding a timeless, stoic authority amidst a glass-and-steel city skyline. Bappi Lahiri, staying true to his 'gold man' persona, wears a Versace-esque black-and-gold patterned shirt, proving that some styles are eternal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rest of the starry line-up {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rest of the starry line-up {{/usCountry}}

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The AI reimagining also featured several other icons, each with a distinct modern flair. SP Balasubrahmanyam dons a classic denim-on-denim look, his serene smile in place. Hemanta Mukherjee looks sophisticated in a dark velvet bandhgala and modern frames. KJ Yesudas is effortlessly cool in a brown suede bomber jacket, while Mahendra Kapoor looks sharp and professional in a waistcoat and rolled sleeves. Mohammed Aziz also makes an appearance, looking red-carpet ready in a velvet tuxedo and bowtie.

This AI-generated video is more than just a visual gimmick; it represents a digital preservation of culture. By reimagining these singers as 'modern', the AI makes their legacy tangible for a younger generation who might only know them through scratchy black-and-white clips and photos. Seeing a young Jagjit Singh or a fashion-forward Manna Dey triggers a sense of 'what if', allowing fans to imagine these voices in a modern setting.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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