AI reimagines Akshay Kumar in Saudi Arabian, British, Russian and more global looks; fans love his South Korean version

AI visualisations can create the most interesting videos. One such clip was shared on Instagram on April 27 by AI artist Souvik, popularly known as Mr Hellrocker. He used artificial intelligence to reimagine Akshay Kumar in a series of global avatars.

Here's what Akshay Kumar would look like if he were not from India, but from Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Britain, or South Korea.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra looks fierce and gorgeous in stylish outfits for a new magazine photoshoot. Pics inside

Imagine Akshay stepping into wardrobes across the world, reimagined in Russian, Brazilian, Chinese, South Korean, Saudi Arabian, and a few more global avatars. In each frame, his features were transformed by the region, and he was dressed in traditional costumes and accessories inspired by the region's traditions.

What would Akshay Kumar look like if he were not from India, but…

For his Russian look, Akshay was given a rugged look with a white complexion, trimmed white beard, blonde hair, and blue eyes. He wears a heavy, charcoal-grey wool coat, a muffler, and a sweatshirt as the snow falls around him.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the most striking looks the actor was transformed into was the Nigerian look, where he is seen in a bold printed traditional ensemble paired with a traditional cap and statement jewellery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most striking looks the actor was transformed into was the Nigerian look, where he is seen in a bold printed traditional ensemble paired with a traditional cap and statement jewellery. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} For the Nepali look, AI reimagined the actor in traditional Nepali dress, along with a cap and a beaded necklace, as he stood against the serene, prayer-flag-lined hills, radiating a peaceful, mountain-inspired glow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the Nepali look, AI reimagined the actor in traditional Nepali dress, along with a cap and a beaded necklace, as he stood against the serene, prayer-flag-lined hills, radiating a peaceful, mountain-inspired glow. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For the Mongolian look, Akshay turned fierce in a battle-stricken avatar with a rugged brown complexion, long hair tied in a braided updo, long beard, and traditional Mongolian dress. Meanwhile, for his Australian look, Souvik used AI to give the actor a sun-kissed tan skin, trimmed beard, and blonde hair.

As a Saudi Arabian, Akshay was dressed in traditional attire from the country, including a loose-fitting, long white robe called a thawb and a red-and-white keffiyeh.

Meanwhile, as a South Korean with subtle changes to his features that matched the Southeast Asian look, Akshay transformed into a K-drama actor. He wore a sharp black suit in this look. For his American and Canadian look, he wore a jacket over a tee, with dirty blonde hair and a trimmed salt-and-pepper beard.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As a Brazilian and Mexican, Akshay looked smart with his lightly tanned skin and black tresses styled in a side parting. Lastly, to look like a Britisher, Akshay underwent a sharp transformation, with olive skin, dirty blonde locks, and a trench coat paired with a grey tuxedo.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved the global looks and dropped compliments in the comments. One user wrote, “He looks good in any form.” Someone else commented, “Australian akshay kumar look like Nanami from JJK anime.” A fan wrote, “British, Canadian and Saudi Arabian are my favourites.” Another remarked, “Akshay Kumar sir, as a South Korean, is the best.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON