Aishwarya Rai at L'Oreal Paris show during Paris Fashion Week sparkles and shines in gold gown; debuts blonde highlights

Aishwarya Rai walked the runway during the Paris Fashion Week for L'Oréal Paris' fashion show held by the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Aishwarya was among several celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, Viola Davis and more, who strutted the runway for the label's show titled Walk Your Worth. The actor sparkled and shined on the stage in a gold shimmering cape gown and debuted her blonde highlights. Scroll through to find out what Aishwarya wore for the L'Oréal Paris show.

Aishwarya Rai walks at the L'Oréal Paris show

Aishwarya Rai walks the runway at the L'Oreal Paris show during Paris Fashion Week. (AP, Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya Rai was one of the showstoppers who strutted the runway in beauteous creations at the L'Oréal Paris fashion show by the Eiffel Tower during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Pictures and videos of the actor made it to social media and delighted her followers. She wore a heavily embellished gold gown for the ramp walk. Fans complimented her by calling her the "golden girl" online. A fan wrote, "She's the Golden Girl! Bringing all that fire and glam to the Eiffel Tower." Another wrote, “Forever fav golden queen.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya Rai walks the runway at the L'Oréal Paris show during Paris Fashion Week. (Reuters, AP)

Aishwarya's golden gown features sparkling gold sequin embellishments, beaded embroidery, a bodycon silhouette highlighting her curves, a gathered design on the front, a see-through cape attached on the back, and a floor-sweeping length forming a train. She wore the ensemble with killer golden high heels, statement diamond rings, and dainty earrings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lastly, Aishwarya chose bold black winged eyeliner, shimmering golden eye shadow, blushed cheekbones, rosy pink lip shade, on-fleek brows, bronzer, contoured face, mascara on the lashes, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Side-parted open locks with well-defined waves and blonde highlights gave the finishing touches to her ramp look.

About the Walk Your Worth show

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, L'Oréal Paris is an official partner of Paris Fashion Week. The event was the sixth edition of Walk Your Worth since it kicked off in 2017. The show "celebrates sisterhood as well as the synergy between state-of-the-art beauty expertise and fashion."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!