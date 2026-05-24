Aishwarya Rai looks ethereal in a strapless gown and feathered cape at Cannes Film Festival

When it comes to playing the fashion game at Cannes, no Indian does it like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. More than two decades since her first appearance on the red carpet to promote Devdas, Paro has only grown in elegance with time.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for interviews at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. (@eattweetblog/Instagram)

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Also Read | Aishwarya Rai closes Cannes with a bang in the most stylish white tuxedo, feather boa, hair that has never looked better

On May 24, she attended the interviews on the red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, dressed in yet another stunning custom outfit. Here is her latest look.

Breaking down Aishwarya’s Cannes 2026 interview outfit

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{{^usCountry}} The actor wore a custom outfit designed by Fjolla Nila while appearing for interviews at the French Riviera. It comprised a pastel-colored, strapless evening gown adorned with intricate silver and crystal embellishments. The floor-length dress had a fitted bodice with a more billowy hem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor wore a custom outfit designed by Fjolla Nila while appearing for interviews at the French Riviera. It comprised a pastel-colored, strapless evening gown adorned with intricate silver and crystal embellishments. The floor-length dress had a fitted bodice with a more billowy hem. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On top of it, Aishwarya wore a matching, voluminous, feathered cape that added drama to the dress. In terms of accessories, the 52-year-old kept it simple, avoiding necklaces and wearing only studded diamond rings on her fingers and matching earrings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On top of it, Aishwarya wore a matching, voluminous, feathered cape that added drama to the dress. In terms of accessories, the 52-year-old kept it simple, avoiding necklaces and wearing only studded diamond rings on her fingers and matching earrings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also let her hair down, literally, for the event, allowing the beautiful, voluminous burgundy cascade in soft, loose waves over her shoulder and framing her face. Her make-up was simple, highlighting her stunning eyes, with the nude lipstick perfectly balancing it all. Throwback to Aishwarya’s first Cannes look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also let her hair down, literally, for the event, allowing the beautiful, voluminous burgundy cascade in soft, loose waves over her shoulder and framing her face. Her make-up was simple, highlighting her stunning eyes, with the nude lipstick perfectly balancing it all. Throwback to Aishwarya’s first Cannes look {{/usCountry}}

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The actor had famously made her red carpet debut at Cannes in May 2002 and, from her very first appearance, had become the Indian Queen of Cannes. She arrived at the venue in a traditional horse-drawn carriage with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

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On the day, she was dressed in a vibrant yellow-gold saree designed by Neeta Lulla, and accessorised with heavy traditional gold jewellery. The designer later revealed that it was the first time an actor or a production house had worn a saree to the Cannes Film Festival.

The outfit was designed according to the wishes of Devdas director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who wanted it to capture the charm of Paro, embodying the Indian ethos.

Thus, Neeta took inspiration from the fabrics she had used in Devdas, namely Dhakai net. The saree, however, was a Banarasi net that felt like Dhakai cotton. “I used canary yellow as my colour of choice with embroidery in antique zardozi on it, just at the borders, to team it with a beautiful gold choker and earrings. This saree was made in Banarasi net with little buttis and gold dots,” she shared.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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