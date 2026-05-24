Aishwarya Rai closes Cannes with a bang in the most stylish white tuxedo, feather boa, hair that has never looked better

Aishwarya Rai went camp but chic for her final look at the Cannes Film Festival. For the closing ceremony of the 79th edition of the international film festival, the Queen of Cannes chose the most stylish white look: a layered tuxedo with feathered details, a feather boa, and hair that has never looked better. At the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai dazzled in a custom white tuxedo. (AP) Also Read | Aishwarya Rai's yellow saree for Cannes 2002 debut: Neeta Lulla on how Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted it to exude Paro Aishwarya attended the awards ceremony during the closing of the Cannes film festival in southern France. She was seen posing for photographers upon her arrival on the red carpet. Let's decode her all-white look: Make it camp but chic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony during the 79th Cannes Film Festival. (AP)

While Aishwarya has worn several pristine white looks on the Cannes red carpet, this tuxedo has to be by far one of her best looks. The ensemble is a custom look created by Chinese designer Cheney Chan and styled by Indian celebrity stylist Mohit Rai and his team. According to the Instagram page Bollywood Women Closet, her jewels are from the UK-based Hassanzadeh Jewellery. Talking to Vogue, Cheney shared his vision behind Aishwarya's custom look and said, “To me, white is one of the most powerful colours I’ve seen on her (Aishwarya), taking it back to her legendary cinema looks in Taal, Mohabbatein and Devdas.” The details The Cheney Chan ensemble features a blazer embellished with shimmering sequins and an ornate crystal-embellished button closure on the front. The jacket's notch lapels feature layers, and the exaggerated padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, lace trim on the cuffs, and a pinned-up detail at the hem round out the design. The cinched waist of the jacket adds more definition and accentuates Aishwarya's curves.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a white tuxedo look by Cheney Chan. (AP Photo/Scott A Garfitt)