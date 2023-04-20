Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Top diamond jewellery trends that are worth your investment

Akshaya Tritiya is a popular occasion to buy and invest in diamond jewellery. With a plethora of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the perfect piece. Just like fashion, jewellery also witnesses various trends and styles every year. Diamond jewellery, being an integral part of Indian tradition, has undergone multiple transformations throughout the years, making it one of the most favoured types of jewellery in the present day. The allure of diamonds is everlasting as they are regarded as the most coveted and precious gemstones. The rarity and association with opulence make diamonds highly sought after. As Akshaya Tritiya approaches, the buzz around diamonds has already begun. Although diamonds continue to remain popular, some diamond trends have changed and evolved over time. (Also read: Akshaya Tritiya 2023: 10 things to buy on this auspicious day )

Top Diamond Jewellery Trends for Akshaya Tritiya 2023

Eshwar Surana, Managing Director, Raj Diamonds, shared with HT Lifestyle, the latest diamond jewellery trends that are worth investing in this Akshay Tritiya.

1. Bigger and fancy diamonds in vogue - Made for Each Other

Right from choosing the trousseau to jewellery, the new age buyers have become more experimental in recent times. When it comes to shapes and styles, brilliant-cut round diamonds as well as oval and pear shapes are trending. Although the classic round continues its reign as the most popular shape, previously out-of-style shapes are in demand now.

That’s not all, bigger diamonds in bold, unique geometric shapes are also topping the trend charts. Overall, we are seeing a lot of interest in high-end jewellery and big-size diamonds. There is also demand for new designs featuring sparkling stones in vibrant enamel and ceramic settings.

2. Elegance meets flexibility

Designs that include flexible or multi-functional elements are increasingly in demand. While it’s not easy to create the sensation of flexibility and movement when you’re working with some of the world’s hardest gemstones. yet, through skilful setting and craftsmanship – renowned jewellers have been making incredible strides in this direction.

Fine jewellery is ushering into the future with flexible designs. Movable and bendable, novel pieces are redefining the exquisite craft in the latest collections of jewellery. It can dismantle and assemble in smart shapes to be worn in myriad ways.

3. Diamond Jewellery with coloured gemstones is in demand

The acceptance level of gemstones in jewellery has gone up drastically in the last few years and consumers are open to experimenting with different gemstones, including those beyond emerald and rubies. Coloured stone jewellery is working very well right now and we are witnessing enhanced demand for gemstones like Tanzanite and Kunzite. Tanzanite gemstones are majorly known for their magnificent blue or violet colour.

This gemstone not only looks breathtaking but is also said to bring stability to one's life by stimulating different chakras and is considered a symbol of new beginnings. Kunzite, an undeniably rare and beautiful pastel pink or purple coloured gemstone, has been associated with love since its discovery. The kunzite gemstone brings with it a great deal of value and symbolism.

4. A symbol of celebration for every joyous occasion

Natural diamonds continue to be the epitome of luxury and the celebration of personal milestones. If you are getting engaged or married, have an anniversary, birthday or any other special event like a reward for an achievement such as graduation or promotion or a way to boost someone’s happiness after some hardships, a natural diamond is the ideal testament of value to seal that joyous occasion. The demand is expected to grow significantly in the next few years as diamond jewellery would continue to remain the preferred gifting option too. The bridal market which was traditionally dominated by gold jewellery is also witnessing a significant uptake in diamond jewellery.

“The hardest substance on earth, diamonds are truly one of nature’s finest offerings because of their exceptional facets, in addition to their aesthetic appeal. They add a touch of class to new-age jewels as they combine cherished memories and bonds of a lifetime, tradition and modernity creating timeless pieces that are eternal. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend’ – you must have heard of this phrase. However, being a woman’s best friend is not enough: what they want now is jewellery that shines and stands out,” concludes Eshwar Surana.