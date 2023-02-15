Confession Day 2023: Want to express your love? Here's how diamond can help

Valentine's Day is over and if you still could not approach your ladylove to express your romantic feelings for her, you still have Confession Day left to grab your chance and make the move. Each year, Anti-Valentine's Week is celebrated after Valentine's Day where Confession Day falls on February 19 and is all about opening up to your crush or partner, convey your present relationship status and confess your romantic feelings for them.

Be it Rihanna telling the world to “shine bright like a diamond” or Shirley Bassey talking about how diamonds never disappoint in her popular track “Diamonds are forever”, diamonds are on every woman’s mind and for good reason too! Diamonds are seen as symbols of love, luxury, timeless beauty for most women or power and independence for some.

Big stars and achievers as well as ordinary women have aspired for generations to own them so, what is it about these precious, natural stones that is so captivating? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amit Pratihari, Vice President at De Beers India, highlighted 5 reasons why diamonds can win you ladylove's heart and seal the deal for you:

1. Rare beauty

When you own and wear a treasure that is over a billion years old, found deep within the surface of the Earth and is a rare gift of Mother Nature, the power on the gem transcends to the wearer. Whether they’re set in fine intricately crafted jewellery, flaunted as a huge solitaire or steal the show as the centerpiece of an engagement ring, natural diamonds not only add the bling to the occasion but provide a sense of confidence and pride in the wearer. Moreover, since a diamond is born under immense pressure and has endured a lot through its journey, they symbolize value, trust and authenticity giving them a unique quality no other gemstone can provide.

2. Timeless Sparkle

A diamond’s brilliance is forever! Their sparkle is timeless adding more allure with every generation that is handed them over. They epitomize eternity, luxury, style and sophistication but also represent deep emotion, milestones and celebrations, stories of which are handed down from one generation to another. These precious family heirlooms hold sentimental value often evoking a sense of nostalgia and timelessness for wearers and their kin.

3. Symbolism

When are natural diamonds actually given or bought? They hold such a deep symbolic value that dates back centuries often used to express and celebrate love, commitment or an achievement. They are beautiful, last forever and are tenable, exactly the qualities aspired for, in all relationships. When a man gives a diamond ring to a woman, it represents a promise of forever, making the diamond a symbol of the strong bond between two people. Today, diamonds have also become a symbol of independence for women. In the iconic film ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’, Marilyn Monroe sings about how ‘diamonds are a girl’s best friend’. This line has become a cultural touchstone that never loses its relevance even in today’s time. Women across the world aspire to own an exquisite piece of priceless diamond jewellery that connects with their personal wins. They don’t want to wait anymore for men to accord them that luxury.

4. Design

No other gemstone comes close to a diamond’s versatility when it comes to glamorizing a stunning evening gown, dressing up a smart work outfit with just the right amount of sparkle or just adorning a simple pair of earrings everyday. There’s a diamond for each occasion, emotion and for every kind of person. Diamonds come in different sizes, cuts and colors allowing a buyer to purchase what resonates with their sensibilities. Men can gift or women can choose whether they want a square cut or a princess cut, or whether they want their diamond jewellery in the form of a ring, a necklace, earrings or a beautiful bracelet.

5. Responsibility to the planet

Today, consumers are aware of their responsibility towards the planet making environment-conscious decisions even in their purchases. They want brands that give back to the environment, are sustainable and believe in their commitment. This applies even to diamond purchases where they are looking at diamonds that are natural, genuine and responsibly sourced. These goals fall under the four major pillars of leading ethical practices, partnering for thriving communities, protecting the natural world and accelerating equal opportunity. Hence, brands are committed to creating a positive lasting impact that will endure well beyond the discovery of its last diamond so you can be proud of what you own and wear.