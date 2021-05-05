Alaya F in 4.5k black thigh-slit dress shows why it is a wardrobe must-have

You can never go wrong with a classic black dress and Alaya F is proving us right. A black dress that features a figure-flaunting silhouette is a must-have in every wardrobe. It is great for making a statement and always makes you look put-together even if it is something that you threw together at the very last minute.

The dress that Alaya wore for a recent event is a classic piece that is perfect for every occasion. The spaghetti strap dress featured a straight neckline and the stretchy ribbed fabric gave it a bodycon feel. The midi dress also had a small slit on one side that added the extra oomph to her look. Letting the dress be the highlight of the event, the actor opted to go sans-accessories and we second her decision.

Alaya styled the attirewith a pair of beige strappy heels and a couple of rings. Her glam was all about a subtle dewy vibe featuring a thin eyeliner teamed with mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush with lots of highlighter along with a nude glossy lip. She topped it off by leaving her middle-parted slightly wavy hair open. Alaya's stylist Sanam Ratansi shared the images from the shoot on social media.

Coming back to the classic dress, it is from the shelves of the brand Runaway The Label. If you also want to add this piece to your collection, you will have to spend ₹4,508 (AUD 79).

Alaya F's dress is worth ₹4.5k (runawaythelabel.com)

Alaya F is known for her Gen Z approved style sense which includes a lot of quirky outfits. Check out some of her attires that have inspired us to upgrade our wardrobe:

On the work front, Alaya F made her debut in Bollywood with the 2020 release Jawaani Jaaneman. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead roles.

