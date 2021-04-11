Loved Alaya F’s cotton candy look at Filmfare? Here’s what her satin dress costs

Recognising the best talent in Bollywood, the 66th Filmfare Awards 2021 were held recently which saw the Tinsel Town peeps putting their glamorous foot forward and one-film old Aalia Furniturewalla, or Alaya F as she is popularly known, stole the limelight with her cotton candy look in a Sculpture Satin Dress by designer Gaurav Gupta. While the event is slated to be streamed tonight, the diva shared a heartwarming clip from the star-studded affair where she was awarded Filmfare’s Best Debut Actor (Female) by veteran star and her maternal grandfather, Kabir Bedi.

However, it is Alaya’s thigh-high white and snow pink dress that has fashionistas hooked. The Jawaani Jaaneman star’s sizzling sartorial look at Filmfare Awards resembled a cotton candy swirl and we are not getting over her sultry factor anytime soon.

Alaya’s stylist Tanya Ghavri recently shared a slew of pictures from the photoshoot which took the Internet by storm. The pictures feature Alaya donning the one-shoulder dress defined with a dramatic sleeve.

The dress came with satin strips in contrasting shades of white and snow pink that were interlaced and moulded to exemplify the undercurrent waves of the endless ocean. Made of silk crepe, silk organza and stretch satin, the ensemble looked like a garment that personifies wearable art and art couture.

Keeping the style simple, Alaya pushed back her sleek and open mid-parted tresses to flaunt a pair of leafy silver earrings and finger rings from Darshanaa Sanjanaa jewelers. Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint, Alaya amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

Alaya completed her look with a pair of nude pink sky-high heels. Striking sensuous poses for the camera during the photoshoot, Alaya left fans hearts aflutter.

The sculpted dress is credited to Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta’s eponymous label that is inspired by surrealism, an interpretation of fantasy palace ruins, complete with mystical references and magical creatures and boasts of breaking style norms by amalgamating individuality with heightened creativity. The dress originally costs ₹110,000 on his designer website.

Alaya F's sculpted one-shoulder satin dress from Gaurav Gupta(gauravguptastudio.com)

On another note, the Filmfare awards will telecast on April 11 at 12 pm on Colors channel and Filmfare's Facebook Page.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter