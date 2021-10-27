Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's OTT look will sort out your Halloween couple costume, see all pics
fashion

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's OTT look will sort out your Halloween couple costume, see all pics

Looking for Halloween 2021 couple costume ideas? Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's latest OTT look for a photoshoot will leave you swooning.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's OTT look will sort out your Halloween couple costume, see all pics
Published on Oct 27, 2021 11:34 AM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Bollywood's cutest couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are giving the ultimate Halloween vibes with their latest photoshoot, and we are taking notes. Getting in the mood for the Halloween season, the couple dressed up in the most OTT ensembles to attend a bash.

With the festival of scares Halloween just around the corner, it is time to kickstart horror movie marathons and share scary stories with each other. However, it is also an occasion to dress up in the most innovative ensembles and let your creative minds run free. And Richa and Ali Fazal's latest look should be on your radar.

Celebrity stylist Anisha Gandhi took to Instagram to share photos of Richa and Ali getting into the mood for Halloween festivities. While Richa took inspiration from the Egyptian queen Cleopatra, Ali went for a glitter-adorned vampire look.

Scroll ahead to see the couple's photos:

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha oozes oomph at TIFF in Manish Malhotra's bold backless saree

Richa wore a bejewelled customised corset featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and button-up front for her Cleopatra look. It comes adorned with pearl and metallic studs and a pearl hanging chain that ramped up her entire outfit.

The actor teamed the corset with satin draped skirt in a pearl white shade. It had a risque thigh-high slit and pleats on the front. Clear embellished strapped sandals and crystal headgear with tassels completed her accessories. Red lips, smoky eye shadow with silver eyeliner, and glowing face rounded off the glam picks.

Ali Fazal chose a customised black shawl-lapel blazer and a crisp white shirt with top buttons left open to reveal chunky layered chains. He wore the coat with matching wide-leg pants, bejewelled red shoes and a watch.

The highlight of the actor's Vampire look were the crystal tassels on the sleeve, side-swept retro hairdo, earrings, and glitter-painted face. We loved his moustache too.

Their ensembles also got shout out from several celebrities too. See some of the comments:

Comments on the post. 

Did Ali and Richa inspire your Halloween look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ali fazal richa chadha
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sunny Leone’s denim jacket with a twist is a must-have for every wardrobe

7

Here's what happens to your body when you have almonds every day

Mira Rajput's co-ord set worth 16k prove she is still in beach mode, see pics

Vidya Balan blends contemporary and traditional in a handwoven black saree
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP