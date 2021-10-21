Ali Fazal, in flying knee mode, at his Muay Thai Fight

Ali Fazal is a dedicated fitness enthusiast. The actor, when not playing characters for the big screen, is often spotted in his favourite corner doing his favourite thing – at the gym, working out. Ali Fazal swears by high intensity workouts and the slew of his workout videos that make their way on our Instagram feed stands witness to it.

Ali Fazal’s workout pictures are a marvel to watch. The actor is currently training for Muay Thai Boxing, and a few snippets of the session arrived fresh on his Instagram profile on Wednesday. The pictures document the kind of focus and dedication that he has for his fitness routine.

Ali Fazal’s fitness coach Rohit Nair shared a slew of pictures on his Instagram profile where Ali can be seen engaging in a boxing fight with Rohit. In multiple pictures, Ali can be seen in action as he gears up to defend himself and also attack, as required.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal pairs pinstripe blazer and monochrome separates with Louboutin boots

In one of the pictures, Ali Fazal can be seen caught in candid mood as he jumps in mid-air to throw a kick while his trainer can be seen defending himself with a cushion of sorts. In another picture, Ali Fazal can be seen focused on the cushions held by Rohit while he prepares to punch them. Take a look at the pictures here:

Rohit Nair simply captioned the pictures with a rocket emoticon and a blast emoticon, and tagged Ali Fazal. The hashtags that accompany the pictures perfectly capture the mood of the trainer-trainee duo - #alifazal, #muaythai, #muaythaifighter, #flyingknee, #mma, #mmatraining, #flyhigh, #muaythaitraining, #flyingknees, #kickboxing, #nakmuay, #traindaily, #tuesdaymotivation, #martialartstraining and #combattraining.

Muay Thai Boxing has multiple health benefits. This martial arts training helps in burning the extra calories of the body. It also helps in regulating the blood pressure level, thereby contributing to good health. If incorporated in the daily fitness routine, Muay Thai training also helps in self awareness and self control and in strengthening the body.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.