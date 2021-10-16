Ali Fazal gives a head massage to Richa Chadha in her birthday post for him

Ali Fazal had a quiet but lovely birthday with actor girlfriend Richa Chadha and the video shared by the latter is proof. Richa posted a video of Ali giving her a head massage and penned a birthday note for him along with it on Instagram.

Sharing the video, she wrote on Instagram, "You know, that one person with whom you lock eyes and can converse without words even in a room full of people? That. @alifazal9. Happiest birthday to the best human (heart emoji) am gonna get back to not using language (heart emoji)."

Several of their fans and friends showered the post with love. When a follower commented, “Ur so lucky nazar na lage @therichachadha," the actor replied, “I know” with a heart emoji. Another follower wrote, “That messed up hair was made up for by that head massage…stay in love happy bday @alifazal9.” Richa dropped a heart emoji in reaction to the comment. One more fan said, “You guys are so cute.”

Ali and Richa were set to get married last year but lockdown forced them to postpone their plans. They are currently living at their sea-facing apartment.

Calling Ali a fun housemate, Richa had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “He is fun, and unlike most boys, likes to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part. It’s good to finally be able to take decisions together, right from what soap to buy to which maid to hire. Ali is a better cook, specially when it comes to continental cuisine. When we went grocery shopping, his bag was bigger than mine. I enjoy organic farming and here we have a space to grow a kitchen garden of our own, which he is helping me with.”