Richa Chadha jokes she and Ali Fazal realised they are soulmates due to their reaction when ‘sofa made fart sounds’

Richa Chadha shared a picture with her boyfriend Ali Fazal from a photoshoot along with a funny caption. She joked that she realised that they are ‘soulmates’ after they burst out laughing at the same time when the ‘sofa made fart sounds’.

In the photo, Richa wore a yellow lehenga and Ali complemented her in an ethnic outfit. The two of them were seen sharing a laugh. The sofa was an important prop in their photoshoot.

“When you realise you are soulmates cuz you both LOLd together when the sofa made fart sounds @alifazal9,” Richa wrote in her Instagram post. “Hahahaha.. love ya partner,” Ali commented.

Renuka Shahane dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans also showered Ali and Richa with love. “Best couple in the universe,” one wrote. “Shayad ise hi made for each other kahete hai (Maybe this is what you call ‘made for each other’),” another wrote.

Richa Chadha shared a photo with Ali Fazal on Instagram.

Ali and Richa, who starred together in Fukrey and its sequel, Fukrey Returns, have been in a relationship for several years. They were supposed to get married in April last year but the wedding has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They are yet to set a new date.

Talking about the delay, Ali had told Hindustan Times last year, “Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai, shaadi toh (Everyone’s lives have been postponed, what’s a wedding in comparison)... let’s see what comes out of this in the new world. I hope we come out as better people, a better system, a better climate. I think there’s a major churning happening above, below, inside and outside... everywhere. It’s definitely a time to reflect.”

Ali and Richa will reunite on screen in Fukrey 3, which will also bring back Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh. Mrighdeep Singh Lamba will direct the film.