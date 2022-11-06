Alia Bhatt's pregnancy fashion: When the new mom proved pregnancy doesn't mean saying goodbye to your style

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to welcome their first child. Today, the couple reached HN Reliance Hospital, Girgaon, early in the morning for the delivery. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year after being in a relationship for around five years. After their wedding, they announced that Alia was expecting their first child. Alia posted a picture from the hospital to share the good news with her fans. As the couple await their baby's arrival in the world, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and remember some of Alia's best pregnancy looks. Throughout her maternity journey, the new mom has proved that pregnancy doesn't mean saying goodbye to your usual style or sartorial choices. Check out our five favourite looks of the actor.

Alia Bhatt's TIME Awards Look

Alia Bhatt slipped into a metallic bronze-gold gown from Gauri And Nainika to attend the TIME Impact Awards. The pregnant star turned into a Greek goddess dressed in a gorgeous floor-sweeping ensemble featuring a plunging neckline, a cape-style train on the back, and a figure-skimming silhouette accentuating her baby bump.

The Thigh-Slit Dress

One may think that after pregnancy, bodycon and thigh-slit dresses are a thing of the past, but Alia Bhatt proved them all wrong. While promoting Brahmastara with Ranbir Kapoor, the star slipped into an orange figure-hugging dress with a thigh-high slit on the front. She flaunted her growing bump in the ensemble and styled it with minimal accessories and glam makeup. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt in a striped dress aces pregnancy fashion and displays baby bump)

Bold Printed Mini Dress

During Brahmastra promotions, Alia Bhatt had slipped into a printed silk-satin mini dress paired with a matching long jacket. The star made a case for floral patterns and minimal makeup with the ensemble. Her pregnancy glow took the style quotient up by a notch.

The Bodycon Dress

Another look by Alia Bhatt in a bodycon ensemble. She wore this brown faux tie detail mini dress with a lace-embroidered bralette and chose minimal accessories and glowing skin to round it all off.

The Balloon Dress

Another day, another fashion slay by Alia Bhatt. In these pictures, Alia can be seen dressed in a bright yellow sleeveless mini dress featuring a flowy silhouette, a round neckline with a bow tie, keyhole detail on the front, and a short hem length.

Honorary mention: Alia Bhatt in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla look

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy fashion is incomplete without this rani pink gharara suit set Alia donned for promoting Brahmastra. The traditional look came embroidered with a 'Baby On Board' sign that inspired many moms-to-be for their pregnancy fashion closets.

Which look of Alia do you like the most?