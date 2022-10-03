Pregnant Alia Bhatt displays baby bump as she turns Greek goddess in gorgeous cape gown for awards event: All pics

Actor Alia Bhatt attended the Time100 Impact Awards in Singapore on Sunday and won the pregnancy fashion moment with her glamorous avatar. Alia, who is pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child, turned into a breathtaking Greek goddess for the awards event in a stunning bronze gold cape gown worthy of its red-carpet moment. The star dropped several pictures of herself dressed in the shimmering ensemble while cradling her baby bump on Instagram. Alia served maternity fashion tips for moms-to-be. One can wear Alia's gown to look stunning at their own baby shower or attend their best friend's wedding cocktail party. Keep scrolling to see Alia's pictures.

Alia Bhatt shows off her baby bump in an ethereal gown

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt and her stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania dropped several pictures of the Gangubai Kathiwadi actor on Instagram. The posts showed Alia dressed in a bronze gold custom-made gown from the shelves of ace Indian designers Gauri and Nainika's eponymous label. Alia cradled her baby bump while showing it off in the pictures and scored full marks in the pregnancy fashion department. She styled the look with minimal accessories and her pregnancy glow. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Loved Alia Bhatt's pregnancy look in hot pink mini dress and trench coat for Brahmastra promotions? It costs ₹7k)

Alia's bronze gold gown features a plunging V neckline flaunting her decolletage, a cinched belt under the bust, a flowing figure-skimming skirt grazing the floor, and a sweeping cape attached to the shoulders to create a Princess-like effect. The ensemble came replete with pleats and a flowy silhouette, adding depth to Alia's pregnancy look.

Alia accessorised the Greek-goddess gown with minimal jewels from Bulgari, including stacked bracelets, statement diamond and gold rings, and dangling conical earrings.

Lastly, she chose side-parted wavy tresses, metallic bronze nail paint, nude lip shade, a light hint of mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, glowing face, and contouring to highlight the features.

What do you think of Alia's look in the Greek goddess-like gown?

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is married to Ranbir Kapoor. The two tied the knot earlier this year, in April. In June, the couple announced the pregnancy.