Pregnant Alia Bhatt's all-black airport look is the comfy upgrade every mom-to-be needs in their wardrobe: Watch video

After attending an event for her film Brahmastra with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and director, Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt - who is pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child - was snapped catching a flight out of Mumbai. The mom-to-be arrived at the Mumbai airport late at night and got clicked by the paparazzi before going inside. Alia chose a simple all-black outfit for her jet-set look - it is the comfiest upgrade every mom-to-be needs in their wardrobe. Keep scrolling to watch Alia's video from the airport.

Alia Bhatt displays her baby bump in an all-black outfit at the airport

On Friday night, Alia Bhatt arrived at the Mumbai airport to catch a flight out of the bay. The paparazzi clicked the Brahmastra actor outside the departure dressed in a comfy and simple ensemble for her jet-set look. They also shared her pictures and videos on social media, which soon went viral and got compliments from her fans. Alia chose a top, pants and long jacket combination, styled minimally to keep things fuss-free during the flight. Check out Alia's all-black look below. (Also Read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt wins another maternity fashion moment with Ranbir Kapoor in printed ethnic look: Pics, video inside)

Regarding Alia's all-black outfit, she wore a round neckline solid black top in a body-hugging fit that displayed her baby bump. She teamed the blouse with matching flared bottom pants and a calf-length jacket featuring an open front, full-length sleeves, and a flowy silhouette.

Lastly, Alia chose a sleek pulled-back bun and no-makeup look to style her airport ensemble. For accessories, the star chose black slip-on sandals, a statement emerald ring, and a Gucci X Adidas mini duffle bag that added a pop of colour to her all-black look. She also wore a face mask to safeguard herself from the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 this year at their Mumbai home, Vastu. The couple had an intimate wedding, attended by their close friends and family members. Later in June, they announced the pregnancy with a picture on Instagram. Recently, Ranbir and Alia also starred in their first film - Brahmastra - together, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mouni Roy.