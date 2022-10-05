Alia Bhatt shines bright for her baby shower in a gorgeous yellow suit as she poses with Shaheen Bhatt: See new pic

Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon welcome their first child. The couple is awaiting the delivery of their kid in the coming days, and today, they got together with their family and friends for an intimate baby shower. The paparazzi clicked Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and her father Mahesh Bhatt, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, and a few more celebrities arriving outside their home Vastu in Mumbai. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in the same house and celebrated with close friends and family.

Alia Bhatt stuns in a yellow suit set for her baby shower

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt had a baby shower in the presence of her close friends and family members. Reportedly, Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, and Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, organised an intimate girls-only baby shower for the Brahmastra actor. Fan pages of Ranbir and Alia shared pictures from the bash on social media. One of the images shows the new mom-to-be posing with Shaheen Bhatt and her friends. Alia shined bright in the click and looked gorgeous, dressed in a yellow suit set and traditional jewels. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt displays baby bump as she turns Greek goddess in cape gown)

Alia Bhatt slipped into a yellow anarkali kurta featuring gold sequinned embroidery, white embellished patti border on the hemline, a flowy silhouette covering her baby bump, and quarter-length gota-adorned sleeves. She wore it with matching yellow palazzo pants replete with heavy work done in gold colour on the borders.

Alia rounded off her ensemble by draping a yellow dupatta decorated with gold gota patti borders on her shoulders like a shawl. Lastly, she chose a dainty mang tika, jhumkis, and a gold choker necklace to accessorise the minimal yet elegant attire. For the glam picks, Alia picked nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, a hint of mascara and dewy skin. Her pregnancy glow took things up by a notch.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. The star married Ranbir in April this year, and in June, the couple announced the pregnancy.