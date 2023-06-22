Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor slay airport fashion in minimal outfits, fans love his clean-shaven 'chocolate boy' look

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport today. They shared pictures and videos of the couple on Instagram. One paparazzo page reported that two are heading off to Dubai. While Alia wore an all-black ensemble to catch the flight out of the bay, Ranbir complemented her in white attire. Meanwhile, his clean-shaven look grabbed the internet's attention, leaving fans excited for the return of his 'Chocolate Boy' era.

Ranbir Kapoor's clean-shaven 'Chocolate Boy' look wins the internet

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor slay airport fashion in minimal outfits.

A paparazzi page shared Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's video on Instagram with the caption, "RK ka clean shave kaisa laga? [wink-eye emoji] Little Raha and mummy papa all set for their trip to Dubai." Fans loved the couple's airport outfits and Ranbir's clean-shaven look. One fan wrote, "After so long in clean shave! RK looks good." Another commented, "Chocolate Boy Face of Ranbir Kapoor is back." A user remarked, "Alia looking so cute like a baby and RK look handsome as always." A few fans wrote, "Fav jodi always," and "They look good together."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's airport look decoded

Ranbir Kapoor wore a classic white shirt featuring a collared neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves, a fitted silhouette, and a front pocket. He styled it with white skinny-fit pants, matching chunky lace-up sneakers, a luxurious watch, tinted sunglasses, a side-parted back-swept hairdo, and a tan over-the-body Louis Vuitton monogram bag.

Meanwhile, Alia's all-black look features a jumper, matching tank top and pants. While the jacket has an asymmetrical front zipper, full-length sleeves, a relaxed fitting, and front pockets, the pants have a high-rise waist and a flared fitting. She wore the outfit with a Gucci over-the-body bag, white lace-up sneakers, and vintage-style sunglasses. Lastly, centre-parted open locks and a no-makeup look gave the finishing touch.