Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wow in chic casuals as they hold hands and cheer for Mumbai City FC: All pics, videos

Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters' football match at Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, January 8. It was held during the ongoing ninth season of the Indian Super League, the country's primary football competition. Alia and Ranbir were captured sitting in the stadium stands, cheering for the Mumbai City FC team while holding hands, celebrating their victory, and greeting the crowd post-match. The two wore chic casuals for the occasion, slaying the style mantra - less is always more. We especially loved Alia's minimal yet stylish ensemble. Keep scrolling to find out more. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt proves less is more in chic pyjama set for outing with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor: All pics, videos)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stun in chic casuals at a football match

On Sunday night, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spent their weekend date night attending a football match in Mumbai. The couple's fan accounts and several paparazzi pages shared the snippets from their outing on Instagram. The pictures and videos show Alia and Ranbir enjoying the game while holding each other's hands. Their casual-chic looks also won full scores from netizens. The couple chose zipper jackets with their team's logo and denim jeans styled with minimal accessories. Check out all the snippets from the match below.

Regarding Alia's outfit, the actor wore a black jacket featuring a front zip closure, full-length sleeves, a loose silhouette, front pockets, and cinched cuffs and hem. She completed the look with light blue-coloured denim jeans featuring distressed details, flared hem, and a high-rise waistline.

In the end, Alia chose gold hoop earrings, rings and chunky white sneakers to accessorise the ensemble. Lastly, a sleek ponytail, minimal makeup, glowing skin and nude pink lip shade rounded off the glam picks.

As for Ranbir, he complemented his wife in a light blue jersey jacket and grey denim skinny-fit jeans. He rounded it all off with a baseball cap, sleek watch, rugged beard and sleek ear studs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be seen in two most anticipated films - a romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with Shraddha Kapoor and a crime thriller, Animal, with Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Alia has Karan Johar's family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and the Hollywood film Heart Of Stone.