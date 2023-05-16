Alia Bhatt is an absolute fashionista. The actor is currently making headlines and for all the right reasons. Alia recently got appointed as the Global ambassador for the luxury fashion brand Gucci. Alia made her first appearance as Gucci’s brand ambassador in Seoul, South Korea where Gucci Cruise Show 2024 is taking place. Alia recently flew to South Korea to attend the event and she won the hearts of her fans. Alia’s fashion diaries are loved and adored for the right reasons, and her attire for Gucci Cruise Show 2024 made fashion lovers scurry to take notes.

Alia Bhatt at Gucci Cruise Show 2024 in Seoul did the finger heart wearing a stunning mini dress. Watch(Twitter)

Alia, for the fashion event, slipped into a little black dress featuring perforated details lined in silver resham threads throughout. The short bodycon dress came with a closed neckline and sleeveless details. Teaming it with a lavender slip dress, Alia aced the look. Alia also posed for pictures as she did the infamous Korean finger heart, and won the hearts of her fans. In no time, Twitter and Instagram were flooded with pictures and videos of the actor acing the look at the show. Take a look:

Alia further accessorised her look for the day in a silver clear bag as she posed for the pictures. The actor wore a statement silver ear stud designed in the shape of Gucci’s logo in one ear. In black and ochre platform heels, Alia aced the look and made fashion lovers drool. Gucci Cruise Show 2024 is taking place at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. The actor, for the show, slicked her tresses into a ponytail with a middle part and decked up in minimal makeup as she let her attire and her accessories do all the talking. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Alia looked stunning as ever.

