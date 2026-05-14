...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Alia Bhatt continues her unstoppable Cannes fashion streak in regal brocade gown, gorgeous heirloom-inspired diamonds

Alia Bhatt brought vintage royalty to Cannes 2026 in a floral brocade corset ensemble paired with heirloom-inspired jewellery at the L'Oréal Paris gala dinner.

Published on: May 14, 2026 10:11 am IST
By Akanksha Agnihotri
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to serving unforgettable fashion moments at Cannes 2026. The actor has been delivering one show-stopping look after another, showcasing her fashion finesse on the global stage. For the L'Oréal Paris gala dinner on May 13, Alia once again stole the spotlight in a stunning floral brocade ensemble that radiated regal elegance. Let’s decode her glamorous look and take some style notes from the diva. (Also read: Alia Bhatt’s 4th Cannes look is all things dreamy, delicate and Cinderella-coded in icy blue gown and lace choker )

Alia Bhatt wows at Cannes in floral brocade gown

Alia Bhatt stuns at Cannes 2026 in regal floral brocade ensemble and statement jewellery. (AFP)

For the evening, Alia wore a stunning floral and paisley brocade ensemble featuring a structured off-shoulder corset silhouette in rich dusty rose and antique tones. The fitted bodice beautifully sculpted her frame, while the wide, folded collar added a dramatic regal touch to the outfit. Intricate floral embroidery and brocade detailing elevated the ensemble, giving it a luxurious vintage-inspired aesthetic that instantly stood out on the Cannes red carpet.

Alia Bhatt continues to turn heads at Cannes 2026 after making her red carpet debut at the prestigious film festival last year. Returning this year as the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, Alia has been serving one stunning fashion moment after another at the festival, which runs from May 12 to May 23.

Before stepping out in her regal floral brocade ensemble for the gala dinner, Alia attended the screening of La Vie D'Une Femme earlier in the day in a dreamy steel-blue gown that looked straight out of a fairytale.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Akanksha Agnihotri

Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.

alia bhatt cannes cannes film festival
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Alia Bhatt continues her unstoppable Cannes fashion streak in regal brocade gown, gorgeous heirloom-inspired diamonds
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.