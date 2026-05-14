Alia Bhatt continues her unstoppable Cannes fashion streak in regal brocade gown, gorgeous heirloom-inspired diamonds

Alia Bhatt is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to serving unforgettable fashion moments at Cannes 2026. The actor has been delivering one show-stopping look after another, showcasing her fashion finesse on the global stage. For the L'Oréal Paris gala dinner on May 13, Alia once again stole the spotlight in a stunning floral brocade ensemble that radiated regal elegance. Let’s decode her glamorous look and take some style notes from the diva. (Also read: Alia Bhatt’s 4th Cannes look is all things dreamy, delicate and Cinderella-coded in icy blue gown and lace choker )

Alia Bhatt wows at Cannes in floral brocade gown

Alia Bhatt stuns at Cannes 2026 in regal floral brocade ensemble and statement jewellery. (AFP)

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For the evening, Alia wore a stunning floral and paisley brocade ensemble featuring a structured off-shoulder corset silhouette in rich dusty rose and antique tones. The fitted bodice beautifully sculpted her frame, while the wide, folded collar added a dramatic regal touch to the outfit. Intricate floral embroidery and brocade detailing elevated the ensemble, giving it a luxurious vintage-inspired aesthetic that instantly stood out on the Cannes red carpet.

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{{^usCountry}} She paired the corset-style top with a draped, fitted skirt that added elegance and fluidity to the overall silhouette. The muted rosy palette combined with antique gold accents created a timeless old-money charm, making the outfit feel both regal and fashion-forward. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She paired the corset-style top with a draped, fitted skirt that added elegance and fluidity to the overall silhouette. The muted rosy palette combined with antique gold accents created a timeless old-money charm, making the outfit feel both regal and fashion-forward. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The true showstopper of the look, however, was her breathtaking statement jewellery. Alia accessorised the ensemble with a dramatic bow-inspired diamond choker featuring antique-style stones, floral motifs and delicate dangling details that resembled heirloom jewellery. She further elevated the look with matching earrings, rings and ornate brooch accents placed on the corset, adding layers of opulence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The true showstopper of the look, however, was her breathtaking statement jewellery. Alia accessorised the ensemble with a dramatic bow-inspired diamond choker featuring antique-style stones, floral motifs and delicate dangling details that resembled heirloom jewellery. She further elevated the look with matching earrings, rings and ornate brooch accents placed on the corset, adding layers of opulence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia kept the beauty look sleek and polished to let the couture and jewellery shine. She opted for soft glam makeup with glowing skin, subtle blush, defined brows and glossy nude lips that complemented the vintage aesthetic beautifully. Her hair was styled in a sleek pulled-back bun with a clean middle parting, adding a refined and sophisticated finish to the overall appearance. Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia kept the beauty look sleek and polished to let the couture and jewellery shine. She opted for soft glam makeup with glowing skin, subtle blush, defined brows and glossy nude lips that complemented the vintage aesthetic beautifully. Her hair was styled in a sleek pulled-back bun with a clean middle parting, adding a refined and sophisticated finish to the overall appearance. Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026 {{/usCountry}}

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Alia Bhatt continues to turn heads at Cannes 2026 after making her red carpet debut at the prestigious film festival last year. Returning this year as the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, Alia has been serving one stunning fashion moment after another at the festival, which runs from May 12 to May 23.

Before stepping out in her regal floral brocade ensemble for the gala dinner, Alia attended the screening of La Vie D'Une Femme earlier in the day in a dreamy steel-blue gown that looked straight out of a fairytale.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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