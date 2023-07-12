Alia Bhatt creates magic in black saree during an event, internet calls her 'Raha's cute mommy': Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt attended an event in Mumbai today. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor, known for her elegant and minimalistic approach to fashion, stunned in a black embellished saree for the occasion. She styled the six yards with a sleeveless blouse, statement-making accessories, and minimal makeup picks. Netizens loved her traditional avatar and showered her with compliments. Check out Alia's snippets from the event below.

Alia Bhatt creates magic in a black saree

Alia Bhatt stuns in a black saree and minimal makeup at an event. (Instagram)

A paparazzi page took to Instagram to share a video of Alia Bhatt, who gave birth to her and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl Raha last year, arriving at an Amazon Prime Video event for their new series Mission Start Ab. The clip shows Alia entering the venue, dressed in her beauteous and elegant black saree and a sleeveless blouse. The paparazzi pages also posted Alia's pictures from the event.

The Internet loves Raha's cute mommy

Alia's pictures and video garnered several likes and comments from her fans. One called her 'Raha's cute mommy'. Another wrote, "Prettiest girl Alia." A fan commented, "One of the best actors of Bollywood." Another remarked, "Her in saree>>>>." A user wrote, "Such a beautiful girl."

Alia Bhatt's saree look decoded

Alia's black saree features a contrasting black and white striped border and polka dot gold-coloured embellishments. The star draped it around her frame elegantly in traditional style, wrapping the pallu around her arms.

Alia wore the six yards with a matching black sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging V neckline, cropped silhouette, and a fitted bust. Lastly, she chose dangling gold sun earrings, statement rings, and high heels to accessorise the ethnic outfit.

Lastly, Alia rounded it off with minimal makeup picks, including kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, light contouring, and beaming highlighter. A centre-parted braided hairdo gave the finishing touch.