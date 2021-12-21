Alia Bhatt cuts a feminine, flirty silhouette in tiger orange silk chiffon dress

When in doubt, wear a dress and Alia Bhatt's smoking hot pictures in a tiger orange silk chiffon dress are enough to back our claim. At the motion poster launch of her upcoming film, Brahmastra, the Bollywood actor stepped out in an indie look in the tiger orange silk chiffon dress which is a lesson in confidence to dance all night long by wearing a dress that can turn heads and can steal the show both feminine and flirty.

The pictures that have been flooding the Internet ever since, have left us hooked courtesy Alia's sartorial game. The pictures feature the diva donning the perfect date night outfit that came with and off-shoulder bralette style-cutout and was hinged on a body-hugging high-waist mini skirt.

The highlight of the dress were the matching colour sheer panels that ended in a train around her and added a dramatic end to the ensemble. Completing her attire with a pair of platform red heels, Alia left her silky tresses open down in waves, in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

Accessorising her look with a pair of long ethnic silver earrings and a stack of finger rings, Alia amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pastel red lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Alia set the Internet on fire.

The ensemble is credited to fashion brand T Skaff that boasts of bold, luxe and modern womenswear and menswear. Alia Bhatt was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Anaita Shroff Adajania and Komal Vora.

If you are looking for the hottest upgrade to your party wardrobe, Alia Bhatt is here to sort your fashion woes with her latest smoking hot pictures in the tiger orange silk chiffon dress that looks perfect for a date night. Mini dresses serve as the perfect fashion ensembles for parties, cruise, holiday, pre-spring or travel. With the resuming of outdoor gatherings and holiday spirit here to lift up our mood, we can’t help but picture ourselves donning ensembles that are fun and exuberant like Alia’s mini dress that is perfect fashion inspiration.

