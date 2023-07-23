Alia Bhatt slays another Desi Girl look in ombre saree with Ranveer Singh; her backless blouse is a must-have: Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh travelled to Kanpur and Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, yesterday to promote their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the city. The two stars have adopted a winner mood board for the movie's promotional schedule - Ranveer in dapper relaxed shirts and pants combinations and Alia in gorgeous sarees and show-stealing blouses. For Kanpur, they stuck to it and served fans with a swoon-worthy sartorial moment. Scroll through to know why we cannot take our eyes off Alia's Desi Girl moment.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Kanpur and Bareilly

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in UP. (Instagram)

The paparazzi and fans pages of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of the two actors promoting their film in Kanpur and Bareilly. The snippets show Alia and Ranveer greeting the crowd, addressing media, clicking pictures, and talking about working with industry legends in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Check out more photos and clips from the event featuring the two actors.

Alia Bhatt serves another winner Desi Girl look

Alia Bhatt draped herself in a semi-sheer chiffon silk saree for the promotions. It features various shades of green coming together to form an ombre effect and inverted scalloped floral lace embroidered on the borders. She wore the six yards in traditional style, with pleats on the front and pallu falling from the shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

Alia teamed the saree with a velvet blouse featuring a matching ombre effect, broad shoulder straps, a revealing cut-out on the back, floral lace embroidered on the trims, a plunging neckline, fitted silhouette, and a cropped midriff-baring hem length. For the accessories, Alia chose oxidised silver jhumkis, a statement ring, and high heels.

Lastly, Alia opted for a dainty bindi, kohl-lined eyes, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, feathered brows, a dainty bindi, rouged cheekbones, a glossy nude pink lip shade, and beaming highlighter to round off the glam picks. A centre-parted open wavy hairdo gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh complemented Alia in an all-black ensemble. He wore a classic black shirt featuring a collared neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves, and a snug fitting. High-waisted pants with a baggy silhouette, chunky Chelsea boots in black, a sleek silver chain, diamond stud earrings, a luxurious watch, sunglasses, and a side-parted back-swept hairdo rounded it all off.