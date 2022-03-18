Alia Bhatt displays floral magic on Holi in 3 lakh strapless red mini dress and oversized jacket: See pics, video

Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram today to share pictures of herself dressed in a bright red floral print dress. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star added floral magic to our timelines on the occasion of the festival of colours - Holi, with her ensemble. Alia wore it to attend Apoorva Mehta's star-studded birthday bash, hosted by Karan Johar. She posted the photos on her personal Instagram page with the cherry emoji as the caption.

On Friday, March 18, Alia shared pictures of herself posing in a bright red strapless dress and an oversized jacket. Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr styled the star's look for the occasion and posted the Brahmastra actor's photos on her timeline. The ensemble Alia donned for the star-studded bash is from the shelves of ready-to-wear designer label Magda Butrym. Scroll ahead to see her photos.

Last night, Alia wore a strapless ruched bustier dress for Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash. It comes adorned in red roses floral print in bright red, pink, green, black and white hues and features a fitted bustier, sweetheart neckline, bodycon silhouette hugging her svelte frame, ruched details all over, and a mini skirt length.

Alia layered her mini-ensemble with a matching tuxedo-style silk blazer featuring thin shawl lapels, a single covered button closure, an oversized fit, and season-appropriate trendy floral prints.

If you wish to add Alia's colourful look to your closet, we have found the price for you. It is available on the Magda Butrym website. The dress is called Strapless ruched bustier dress in red roses print and is worth ₹1,41,072 (USD 1,855).

Alia Bhatt's Strapless ruched bustier dress. (magdabutrym.com)

Alia's jacket is called the Tuxedo style silk blazer in red roses print and will cost you ₹1,52,479 (USD 2,005). The set is worth ₹2,93,551.

Alia Bhatt's Tuxedo style silk blazer. (magdabutrym.com)

The Brahmastra actor chose minimal aesthetics to style her bold printed ensemble. She opted for dainty gold earrings, statement rings, bold red high heels and centre-parted open silky tresses to glam up the floral look.

In the end, Alia went with subtle rosy hue eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink lip shade, on-fleek eyebrows, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

What do you think of Alia Bhatt's look?

