Alia Bhatt ditches bridal red lehenga for Sabyasachi sari, marries Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt lays fashion inspiration for all brides-to-be who want their trousseau to be light as air, want to be able to re-wear a blouse, a dupatta, or a saree again and again as she ditches bridal red lehenga for ivory saree by Sabyasachi during fairy tale wedding with Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt ditches bridal red lehenga for ivory saree as she weds Ranbir Kapoor (Instagram/aliaabhatt)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 08:54 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Having always exuded the charm of a self made, intelligent woman who lives life with joy, abandon, courage and kindness that reflects in her fashion choices, Bollywood hottie and now newly-wed Alia Bhatt turned our eternal muse as pictures of her much-awaited wedding couture are finally out, alongside actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Laying fashion inspiration for all the brides-to-be who want their trousseau to be light as air, want to be able to re-wear a blouse, a dupatta, or a saree again and again, Alia ditched the traditional bridal red lehenga for an ivory saree during her fairytale wedding with Ranbir.

Taking to her social media handle, Alia shared a slew of pictures showing her tying the knot with her long-time beau. For the wedding ceremony, Alia dolled up in a hand-dyed ivory organza saree that was embroidered with fine tilla work all over.

It was teamed with a matching ivory blouse that came with half sleeves and sported fine tilla work with a deep back to ooze oomph. Alia layered the look with an embroidered handwoven tissue veil and accessorised her look with a stack of bangles, heavy necklace, a pair of statement jhumkis and a mathapatti from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and hand strung pearls.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Alia completed her ethnic look with a tiny bindi. On the other hand, Ranbir complemented her in an embroidered silk sherwani with Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons.

He layered the look with a silk organza safa and a shawl that came with zari marori embroidery. He accessorised his attire with the kilangi by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery that featured uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls and a multistrand pearl necklace.

Alia Bhatt was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel.

