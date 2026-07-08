Alia Bhatt ditches sequins for a handwoven Banarasi silk lehenga worth more than 1 lakh at Anshula Kapoor's reception

Heavy embellishments and sequins may be a wedding season staple, but Alia Bhatt proved that a beautifully woven textile can be equally eye-catching. For Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's reception, the actor opted for Anita Dongre's handwoven Banarasi silk skirt set, delivering a sophisticated look rooted in traditional Indian craftsmanship. Let’s decode her outfit and pick some ethnic fashion notes. (Also read: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's intense 'Alpha' workout includes boxing, push-ups and more: Know benefits of each exercise )

Alia Bhatt's elegant Banarasi silk lehenga

Alia Bhatt dazzles in elegant Banarasi silk skirt set at Anshula Kapoor's reception. (Instagram/@priyankarkapadia)

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For the intimate celebration, Alia wore Anita Dongre's Masara handwoven Banarasi silk skirt set, crafted in a deep emerald green hue with intricate gold floral motifs woven across the fabric. The lehenga featured a voluminous floor-length skirt adorned with traditional Banarasi brocade weaving, lending it a regal appeal without relying on heavy embellishments.

She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a flattering scoop neckline and broad straps. The fitted silhouette balanced the dramatic volume of the skirt, while a subtle cut-out detail at the waist added a contemporary touch to the otherwise classic ensemble.

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{{^usCountry}} Instead of an ornate dupatta, Alia chose a plain dark green drape, allowing the intricate Banarasi weave to remain the focal point of her outfit. The monochromatic styling gave the look a refined, effortless charm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of an ornate dupatta, Alia chose a plain dark green drape, allowing the intricate Banarasi weave to remain the focal point of her outfit. The monochromatic styling gave the look a refined, effortless charm. {{/usCountry}}

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If Alia's elegant Banarasi silk lehenga has found a place on your fashion wishlist, here's how much it costs. Listed on Anita Dongre's official website, the handwoven silk skirt set is priced at ₹1,30,000.

Statement jewellery and soft glam beauty

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia and Khushii, Alia accessorised her ethnic look with statement gold jhumkas from Jagdish Jewellers Chandigarh, adding just the right amount of festive sparkle. She completed the look with a statement ring while keeping the rest of her accessories minimal.

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Her beauty look was equally understated. She wore her shoulder-length hair in soft, tousled waves with a side parting, complementing the elegant silhouette of the outfit. Her makeup featured softly defined eyes, subtle eyeliner, feathered brows, lightly contoured cheeks, a hint of rosy blush and a nude lip, creating her signature fresh, natural glow.

By choosing rich handwoven textiles over heavy shimmer and sequins, Alia once again proved that classic craftsmanship and understated styling can make just as striking a fashion statement at a wedding celebration.