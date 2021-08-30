Alia Bhatt gives street style a sensual spin in ₹1.5k pink ribbed crop top
All those who want to look cool with minimal efforts should take fashion inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s latest pictures from a road trip where the diva channelled her inner sass and slew the street style trend in a one-shoulder pink crop top and a pair of jeans. Dropping sun-kissed pictures in her sizzling avatar, Alia added all the missing hotness quotient to our work day and painted our Monday blues – pink.
Rocking the minimalist street fashion, Alia redefined summer style and amped up the sensual appeal. Taking to her social media handle, Alia flooded the Internet with a slew of her pictures featuring her at her sartorial best in the lap of nature.
The actor donned the cute pink crop top that was made from a soft knit fabric and made getting dressed look easy. The ribbed crop top sported a one shoulder detail and asymmetrical neckline.
Slightly cropped and sleeveless, the ensemble came with a slim fitting. Alia teamed it with a pair of high-waist blue ripped jeans and completed her attire with a pair of blue peep-toe heels.
Leaving her silky tresses open in a messy style, Alia accessorised her look with a pair of metallic hoop earrings. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, she amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look.
The pink crop top is credited to Alia’s best friend Meghna Goyal’s clothing brand, Summer Somewhere that boasts of trendy, affordable, timeless and trans-seasonal cool girl staples that promise to leave one with that nostalgic hint of a summer romance in the vacation-wear. The ribbed tank crop top originally costs ₹1,590 on the designer website.
Designed to flatter different body types, crop tops are all the rage in womenswear fashion. Allowing women of all ages to flaunt their mid-riff and amp up the sensual appeal, nothing screams 'summer' quite like crop tops.
On the other hand, the Covid-19 lockdowns have cemented a distaste for perfection which then gave a permanent place to street fashion because it is relatable and resonated with how real people got dressed in the midst of a pandemic. Instead of donning one designer in entirety, the magic of street style is in layering different designers, colours, silhouettes and eras together.
