Alia Bhatt gives street style a sensual spin in 1.5k pink ribbed crop top

All those who want to look cool with minimal efforts should take fashion inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s latest pictures from a road trip where the diva channelled her inner sass and slew the street style trend in a one-shoulder pink crop top and a pair of jeans. Dropping sun-kissed pictures in her sizzling avatar, Alia added all the missing hotness quotient to our work day and painted our Monday blues – pink.

Rocking the minimalist street fashion, Alia redefined summer style and amped up the sensual appeal. Taking to her social media handle, Alia flooded the Internet with a slew of her pictures featuring her at her sartorial best in the lap of nature.

The actor donned the cute pink crop top that was made from a soft knit fabric and made getting dressed look easy. The ribbed crop top sported a one shoulder detail and asymmetrical neckline.

Slightly cropped and sleeveless, the ensemble came with a slim fitting. Alia teamed it with a pair of high-waist blue ripped jeans and completed her attire with a pair of blue peep-toe heels.

Leaving her silky tresses open in a messy style, Alia accessorised her look with a pair of metallic hoop earrings. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, she amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look.

The pink crop top is credited to Alia’s best friend Meghna Goyal’s clothing brand, Summer Somewhere that boasts of trendy, affordable, timeless and trans-seasonal cool girl staples that promise to leave one with that nostalgic hint of a summer romance in the vacation-wear. The ribbed tank crop top originally costs ₹1,590 on the designer website.

Alia Bhatt's pink crop top from Summer Somewhere (summersomewhereshop.com)

Designed to flatter different body types, crop tops are all the rage in womenswear fashion. Allowing women of all ages to flaunt their mid-riff and amp up the sensual appeal, nothing screams 'summer' quite like crop tops.

On the other hand, the Covid-19 lockdowns have cemented a distaste for perfection which then gave a permanent place to street fashion because it is relatable and resonated with how real people got dressed in the midst of a pandemic. Instead of donning one designer in entirety, the magic of street style is in layering different designers, colours, silhouettes and eras together.

