Alia Bhatt glows and smiles brightly as she poses with Soni Razdan at Shaheen's birthday, stuns in classy look: Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt took a break from her mom duties last night as she visited her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, to celebrate her birthday in Mumbai. Alia, who recently gave birth to her and Ranbir's first child, Raha, was snapped by the paparazzi arriving for the celebrations. Later, after the dinner date, Alia even posed for the cameras with her mom, Soni Razdan. The new mom glowed and smiled brightly. She looked stunning in a simple yet classy black top, cardigan and baggy denim jeans combination. Keep scrolling to check out the snippets from last night.

New mom Alia Bhatt shines as she celebrates sister Shaheen's birthday

Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, celebrated her birthday on Monday. New mom, Alia Bhatt, reached her residence in Mumbai to ring in the occasion. After the celebrations ended, Alia posed with her mom Soni Randan for the paparazzi. They shared several videos and pictures of Alia on Instagram that showed Alia dressed in a classy ensemble, flaunting her new-mom glow, and talking about her baby's name. One of the paparazzi complimented Alia for naming her child Raha, to which Alia blushed and replied like a proud mom. Check out the conversation below. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt in a striped dress aces pregnancy fashion and displays baby bump as she returns to Mumbai: All pics, video)

Coming to Alia's outfit, the Brahmastra actor chose a black top with a wide U-neckline and a baggy fitting. She layered it with a knit-detail matching black cardigan featuring an open front, full-length sleeves, a baggy fitting, and a loose silhouette. Lastly, light blue denim jeans with flared silhouette completed the outfit.

Alia styled her simple and classy look with strappy clear peep-toe heels, gold-toned rings, and matching hoop earrings. In the end, Alia chose a sleek low bun, nude lip shade, glowing skin and a hint of blush on the cheeks for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot at the beginning of the year in April 2022. They welcomed their first child, a baby daughter, on November 6. They named her Raha.