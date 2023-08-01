Alia Bhatt's hot pink linen shirt and shorts for an outing in Mumbai is the perfect look to beat the heat in style

The advent of the Barbiecore trend with the release of the Barbie movie filled our timelines with the striking hot pink shade, making pink this season's favourite colour. Last year, Valentino turned this vibrant shade popular with their Pink PP Autumn/Winter 2022-23 collection at the Paris Fashion Week. And it seems the love for hot pink isn't going away anytime soon. Alia Bhatt's latest look for an outing backs our claim. The star stepped out in Mumbai in a hot pink outfit perfect to beat the heat in this humid weather in style.

Alia Bhatt looks pretty in hot pink

Alia Bhatt wears a hot pink linen shirt and shorts set for an outing in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Today, Alia Bhatt stepped out in Mumbai for a work schedule. The paparazzi clicked the actor on the sets of a show. According to a paparazzo page, Alia will enter the Bigg Boss house to support Pooja Bhatt. The snippets show her stepping out of her car before heading inside the sets of the reality TV show. She wore a relaxed hot pink-coloured shirt and matched it with shorts for the outing. Check out Alia's video from the Bigg Boss sets below.

Alia Bhatt's hot pink look decoded

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia's linen shirt in a hot pink shade features a collared neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves with buttoned cuffs, and an oversized silhouette. She styled it with matching hot pink shorts featuring a comfy fit. The coordinated outfit offers a relaxed vibe making it perfect for beach outings, running errands on hot summer days, brunch dates with your girlfriends, or chilling at home on weekends.

Alia accessorised the ensemble with purple and pink-coloured chunky Gucci slides and tinted retro-style sunglasses. Lastly, she chose open wavy locks, feathered brows, glossy rose pink lip shade, and blushed glowing skin for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Alia was recently seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also starred Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}