Alia Bhatt in a striped dress aces pregnancy fashion and displays baby bump as she returns to Mumbai: All pics, video

Actor Alia Bhatt's sartorial choices have always been about including comfort, elegance and trendy style statements in her wardrobe. The star's collection is full of gorgeous pieces. The same has not even changed after her pregnancy. The star, who is pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child, used to serve us with steal-worthy fashion tips, and now, she does the same for new moms-to-be. Lately, Alia has been dressing in some comfy yet stylish outfits after her baby bump started showing. Most recently, she wore a loose stripe print dress for returning to Mumbai after attending the TIME100 awards event in Singapore. Keep scrolling to find out how she styled the ensemble.

Alia Bhatt aces yet another pregnancy look

On Monday night, Alia Bhatt returned to the bay after attending an event in Singapore. The paparazzi clicked the actor arriving at the Mumbai airport and leaving in a car. She slipped into a grey-coloured knee-length asymmetrical dress for her jet-set look. Soon, pictures and videos of the Brahmastra star started circulating on social media. Alia's effortless look can be a great addition if you are a new mom-to-be and need some style inspiration to revamp your wardrobe. You can easily kick back at home or go on casual outings in the outfit. Check out Alia's snippets from the airport below. (Also Read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt displays baby bump as she turns Greek goddess in gorgeous cape gown for awards event: All pics)

Alia Bhatt dons a loose striped dress for airport look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Coming to the design details, Alia Bhatt's light grey-coloured dress has a collared open V neckline and comes adorned with white vertical stripes all over. It also features full-length sleeves, buttoned-up cuffs, a loose A-line silhouette hugging her baby bump, an asymmetrical knee-length hemline, and a breezy fitting.

Alia accessorised her outfit with black peep-toe sliders from the luxury label Louis Vuitton, gold hoop earrings, and a Gucci X Adidas white mini duffle bag with a printed strap. In the end, Alia chose centre-parted open wavy tresses and a no-makeup look to round off her airport glam. A face mask completed Alia's look and protected her from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alia Bhatt keeps her airport look comfy and stylish. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the recently-released Brahmastra with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and Dimple Kapadia.