Alia Bhatt in cotton suit and no makeup embraces the less is more trend for her airport look: Watch

Alia Bhatt's airport fashion choices have always enamoured her followers. The Brahmastra actor's love for minimal dressing and her steal-worthy personal wardrobe come into full display when she gets spotted by the paparazzi at the airport. Today, the paps clicked the actor arriving at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. She greeted them, posed for pictures, and left to catch her flight out of the bay. Alia left for Delhi to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Check out what the actor wore below.

Alia Bhatt embraces less is more trend at the airport

Alia Bhatt clicked by the paparazzi at the Kalina airport in a simple suit and no-makeup look.

Alia Bhatt clicked by the paparazzi at the Kalina airport in Mumbai.

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt arrived at the Kalina airport in Mumbai to board her flight out of Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked Alia outside the private airport, dressed in a simple blue and ivory cotton - styled with a no-makeup look. They shared pictures and videos of Alia on social media. Fans loved her minimal attire for the airport and took to the comments section to compliment the actor. One fan wrote, "She is always so simple and pretty." Another commented, "Gorgeous." Read our download on Alia's airport look below.

Alia's ivory suit set features a round neckline, quarter-length sleeves, side slits, intricate embroidery in blue hue done on the neckline, sleeves, and hem, lace embroidery on the front, scalloped borders, tiny pom-pom tassels adorned on the trims, and a relaxed fitting. She wore the kurta with matching dhoti-style pants featuring a raised hem length, front slits, and dark blue-coloured scalloped lace embroidery on the borders.

Alia completed her outfit with a matching cotton dupatta adorned in scalloped hem, lace embroidery, and floral patterns. She accessorised the ensemble with metallic silver Kolhapuri high heels, dangling earrings, a black tote bag from Gucci, and broad black-tinted sunglasses. Lastly, she chose a dewy base, glossy blush pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, a no-makeup look, and a pulled-back sleek low bun for the glam picks.

What do you think of Alia Bhatt's airport look?

