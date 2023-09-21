Alia Bhatt in Milan to attend Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show; shares picture of her invite with fans. Watch

Alia Bhatt travelled to Milan, Italy, to attend the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show, where Creative Director Sabato De Sarno will unveil his first collection for the Italian luxury fashion house. Alia was appointed as the Global ambassador for the brand in May this year. She became the first global ambassador from India. Earlier, Alia made her debut as the luxury house's ambassador at their Cruise 2024 show in Seoul, South Korea. Now, she will make an appearance at the Ancora show in Milan.

Alia Bhatt shares the invite to the Gucci Ancora show

Alia Bhatt is in Milan to attend the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show. (Instagram )

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the Gucci Ancora show invite from Milan, Italy. The post shows her holding a red envelope with the words 'Gucci Ancora' written in a white shade. She captioned the post, "And here we are...[red heart emoji]." Check out Alia's post below.

Screenshot of the post Alia Bhatt shared on her Instagram story. (Instagram)

Earlier, the paparazzi shared a video of Alia Bhatt arriving at the Mumbai airport and ready to catch her flight for Milan. Alia chose a check print coordinated ensemble for her journey.

About the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show

Creative Director Sabato De Sarno's Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show falls on September 22 Friday at 9 am EST (6:30 pm IST).

As for the show, De Sarno's collection is called Ancora or again in English. He told WWD, "Ancora is a word that you use when your desire is not over yet, whether it's a kiss or an embrace, or making love; it's as if you own something and you want more of it." He added that he wanted to “fall in love with fashion all over again - Ancora.”

In preparation for the fashion event, Gucci released a promotional clip that showed billboards, monuments, and Art Walls around the world tinged in a special shade of red to mark this special occasion and the start of a new creative chapter at the House with Sabato De Sarno. The collection was made with the '60s and '90s silhouettes in mind.

