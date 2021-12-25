Alia Bhatt is beyond gorgeous in bandhani saree and sleeveless blouse, fan calls her Sunshine Girl

Actor Alia Bhatt's pictures in a bandhani saree have taken over the internet, and the star looks beyond gorgeous in the ensemble. The 28-year-old recently promoted her upcoming film RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, wearing the captivating six yards. Here's all you need to know about her look.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel took to Instagram on December 24 to share several pictures of Alia wearing a beauteous bandhani saree with the caption, "Here comes sunshine." The six yards Alia draped herself in is from the shelves of Indian high-fashion couturiers, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Alia looked nothing short of breathtaking in the simple yet striking attire.

The saree comes in a yellow and red dual ombre-toned hue with white bandhani print done all over. It also features triangle-shaped patti borders in red and yellow bandhani print adorned on the pallu and borders.

Alia teamed the six yards with a sleeveless blouse in red and decorated with yellow bandhani print. The plunging sweetheart neckline, bare-back detail and the corseted fitting added the oomph factor to Alia's traditional look.

Alia styled the ensemble with minimal accessories. She chose ornate gold layered jhumkis and a matching statement ring. Centre-parted tresses tied in a sleek bun adorned with white gajra rounded off the stylish elements.

In the end, Alia chose kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, nude pink lip shade, dainty black bindi, glowing skin, and on-fleek eyebrows.

Alia's photos garnered several likes and comments from her followers. They took to the comment section to shower the star with praises. One user called her "Sunshine girl," and another wrote, "Beautiful."

Earlier, Alia made a statement in a Manish Malhotra-designed blush pink anarkali suit set for a film promotional event. She wore a full-sleeved anarkali with patti borders, waist-length backless detail, and a corseted front. A zari dupatta gave it a finishing touch.

Alia Bhatt in a Manish Malhotra anarkali. (Instagram/@stylebyami)

What do you think of Alia Bhatt's style?

