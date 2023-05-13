Alia Bhatt nails the rules of power dressing in plunge-neck white pantsuit, minimal makeup in new pics. See inside

Actor Alia Bhatt made headlines this week after she was announced as the first Indian Global Ambassador of Gucci. Alia will make her first public appearance as the Italian Luxury brand's ambassador during their upcoming Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul on May 15. Alia's entrance into the global luxury fashion space comes at a time when the star is preparing for her debut in Hollywood and has also wowed the audience with her sartorial capabilities. And we have her latest photoshoot in a white pantsuit to back our claim. Check it out below.

Alia Bhatt's 101 on power dressing

Alia Bhatt nails the rules of power dressing in plunge-neck white pantsuit for new photoshoot. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt attended an event recently, dressed in a pearl white pantsuit from the shelves of Label Crestelli and Helen Anthony. Alia chose to go shirtless in a sleek blazer styled with a waistcoat and matching pants. She accessorised the powersuit with minimal jewellery and makeup picks. While celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani styled Alia in the pearl white suit, Amit Thakur and Sandhya Shekar did her hair and makeup. Netizens loved Alia's badass avatar in the ensemble and showered her with compliments like 'Love it', 'Elegant', 'Gorgeous', and 'Stunning'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia's pantsuit features a blazer with shawl lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front button closure, patch pockets, and a tailored fitting. She wore the jacket over a matching waistcoat featuring a plunge V neckline, button-up front, and a figure-sculpting fitting.

Alia completed the outfit with peal-white pants featuring a high-rise waistline, straight-leg fitting, and ankle-length hem. For the accessories, Alia chose a chain-link silver diamond choker necklace, strappy heels, and a statement ring.

In the end, Alia chose feathered brows, nude mauve lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, and a hint of highlighter. A pulled-back chignon bun gave the finishing touch to the whole look.