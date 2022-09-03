Pregnant Alia Bhatt says 'baby onboard' in gorgeous pink gharara with Ranbir Kapoor at Brahmastra event: Pics, videos

Ever since the star cast of the much-anticipated Brahmastra started promoting the film across India, the film's lead actor has delighted the netizens the most with her sartorial choices. We are talking about Alia Bhatt. The star is pregnant with her and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor's first child, and pregnancy fashion is nothing less than stunning. For the latest promotional event with Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Karan Johar, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli, Alia slipped into a beauteous pink gharara set with the cutest embellishment. The suit featured the words 'Baby onboard' embroidered in gold. New moms-to-be, don't forget to take inspiration from Alia.

On Friday evening, Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and the makers of Brahmastra attended a promotional event for the film. Alia donned a customised pink gharara suit set for the occasion, designed by ace couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The ensemble is from their Love collection and is the cutest thing you will see today. If you are also a new mom-to-be, don't forget to take sartorial tips from Alia and add it to your mood board. Keep scrolling to see Alia and Ranbir's photos and videos from the event. (Also Read: Loved mom-to-be Alia Bhatt's see-through top for Brahmastra promotions with Ranbir Kapoor? It costs ₹1 lakh

Alia's gharara set features a rani pink kurti with quarter-length sleeves, V neckline, short hem length, gold patti embroidery, and Love embroidered in a quirky design. The words 'Baby onboard' were embellished on the back of the kurti.

Alia teamed the suit set with matching gharara adorned with similar gold patti decorations, cinched detail on the thigh, flared bottoms, and the word Love embellished on the hem. In the end, Alia draped a dupatta on her shoulders to round it all off. It also had similar adornments.

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, Alia glammed up the look with embellished gold Kolhapuri sandals, statement rings, and dangling silver jhumkis. Centre-parted open tresses with wavy ends, dainty bindi, nude pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and dewy skin completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Bramhastra: Part One - Shiva is set to release in theatres on September 9.