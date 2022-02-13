Alia Bhatt's 23k black and white silk saree for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions deserves to be seen: All pics

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi may be one of the most anticipated films of this year, and its leading lady Alia Bhatt is adding to the hype with glamorous sartorial moments donned for the promotions. The star kickstarted the movie's promotions last week dressed in a white embroidered saree, and since then, this pristine shade has become her go-to for all the events. Recently, Alia created magic with another look of herself which also incorporated white hues, and we love it.

Alia, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, took to Instagram to unveil her look in a black and white silk satin crepe saree for promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi. "Love thy saree," the 28-year-old actor captioned the post. Her six yards is from the shelves of the designer label, Kshitij Jalori, and if you wish to include it in your Indian ethnic wear closet, keep scrolling to know all the details.

Alia's silk satin crepe saree comes in a pearl-white shade adorned with black borders. The star draped the six yards around her body in the traditional style with the pallu hanging from her shoulder in a floor-grazing length.

Alia added the glam quotient to her traditional look by pairing the saree with a black sleeveless blouse featuring contrast white piping around the bodice and a plunging neckline.

Loved this monochromatic ensemble of Alia? Well, we found where you can buy this exact look. The saree is available on the Kshitij Jalori website and is called the White Club House Saree. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹23,800.

The White Club House Saree. (kshitijjalori.com)

As the black and white saree was all about subtle elegance, Alia went all out in the jewellery department. She chose statement oxidised silver jewellery pieces for the occasion and ramped up her look. Her picks included a pair of heavy jhumkis with golden accents and a matching silver ring.

In the end, Alia rounded it all off with a centre-parted sleek braided hairdo adorned with a silver hair accessory, dainty bindi, mauve lip shade, dewy base make-up, a hint of blush on the cheeks and kohl-lined eyes.

What do you think of this brand new look?