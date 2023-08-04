Alia Bhatt shows she can serve effortless glam in streetwear and ethnic fits with two stylish looks. All pics, video

Alia Bhatt is a true-blue fashionista with a steal-worthy wardrobe. The star is known for her effortless and minimal sartorial choices, from comfy airport looks to stylish ethnic attires and statement-making red carpet-ready gowns. Most recently, during the promotions of Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia made chiffon sarees the IT look in several beauteous numbers - yesterday, she wore a Rani pink drape to attend an event with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. And today, while catching a flight out of Mumbai, she nailed a streetwear look in a chic outfit. Proving that she can easily slay any fashion statement effortlessly.

Alia Bhatt in the pink saree

Alia Bhatt shows she can serve effortless glam in streetwear and ethnic fits. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla, Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt, with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, attended the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in a gorgeous Rani pink chiffon saree and a matching blouse. She shared the pictures of her traditional look on Instagram with the caption, "Everything (Rani) pink [pink hearts emoji]." Netizens loved Alia's beauteous avatar in the six yards and dropped compliments in the comments section. While Ranveer and Manish Malhotra posted hearts, a fan commented, "Whoever crafted her wardrobe is a genius." Another wrote, “Rani pink >>>> Barbie pink.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt's Rani pink chiffon saree features broad patti borders. She wore the six yards traditionally, with pleats on the front and the pallu falling from the shoulder in a floor-sweeping length. A Rani pink-coloured velvet blouse completed the ethnic look. It features a plunging neckline, cropped asymmetric hem, and a cut-out detail exposing her back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia accessorised the ensemble with ornate metallic gold jhumkis, a dainty nath, an oxidised silver statement ring, and high heels. Lastly, she chose side-parted open wavy locks, kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, mauve lip shade, rouged cheeks, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Alia Bhatt's streetwear look

Alia Bhatt's streetwear look at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The paparazzi clicked Alia Bhatt arriving at the Mumbai airport to catch a flight out of the bay. The pictures and videos show Alia nailing a streetwear look effortlessly, styled with minimal accessories. The star wore a white-coloured tank top featuring a wide neckline and a body-hugging fit. She layered it with an oversized denim jacket featuring an open front, metal button closures, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, patch pockets, and a relaxed fitting.

Alia completed the streetwear airport look with grey-coloured jogger pants featuring a mid-rise waist, elasticated drawstring fastening, side pockets, and a relaxed fit. She accessorised the ensemble with futuristic sunglasses, chunky white sneakers, and a Gucci X Adidas handbag. Lastly, a sleek low bun, glossy nude lips, and a no-makeup look gave the finishing touch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}