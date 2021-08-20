Alia Bhatt sizzles in Sabyasachi x H&M's 6k kaftan blouse, 3k khaki shorts

If you are looking for a summer style that is flowing and easy but also edgy and feminine —all at the same time, take fashion inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s latest sultry boho look which has set the Internet on fire. Free and flowy fabrics with fun and funky prints and a touch of fringe are here to form one of the hottest summer trend, which is boho fashion and Alia rocked the same as she dabbed into the Sabyasachi x H&M trend with her bohemian eye catching look in a teal chiffon kaftan blouse and a pair of tie-belt shorts.

Needless to say, they are a great pick for weekends and that is all the fashion inspiration we need this Saturday. Taking to her social media handle, Alia shared two pictures in the sartorial look which were enough to leave the fashion police swooning.

The pictures featured the diva donning the teal chiffon kaftan-style blouse that came with an orange block-print inspired floral pattern and a plunging neckline to add to the oomph factor. Made of polyester, the straight-cut blouse sported intricate zari-style work in gold, deep blue and soft pink.

Softly draping, the lightly crinkled chiffon was decorated with detailed, embroidered trims around the neckline and cuffs. It featured opening at the top and came with wide, flared sleeves along with side slits. Alia teamed the Boho chic blouse with a lacy green bralette inside.

She paired it with a pair of earthy brown paper bag shorts that flaunted her striking petite frame. Made of stretch cotton twill , the dark khaki beige shorts came with a detachable tie belt, wide pleats at the front for volume, a zip fly with a concealed hook-and-eye fastener, discreet pockets in the side seams, flap back pockets and sewn-in turn-ups at the hems.

Completing her attire with a pair of brown flats, Alia accessorised her look with a pair of matching earrings. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, she amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup that included rosy blushed cheeks and filled-in eyebrows.

Leaving her soft wavy tresses open down her shoulders in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Alia struck sultry poses for the camera and fans were on frenzy. Styled by celebrity stylist, Lakshmi Lehr, Alia captioned the pictures, “you change the world by being yourself ••••• YOKO ONO (sic).”

The latest designer collab, Sabyasachi x H&M, promises a whimsical world of head-to-toe florals in monochrome and daydreamers reign, sarees, boho dresses, broderie anglaise, belt bags and more. While their chiffon kaftan blouse originally costs ₹5, 999 on the designer website, the tie-belt shorts currently cost ₹2,999.

Alia Bhatt's chiffon kaftan blouse from Sabyasachi x H&M (www2.hm.com)

Alia Bhatt's tie-belt shorts from Sabyasachi x H&M (www2.hm.com)

Once associated with the ’60s and ’70s, boho style or bohemian-inspired are the biggest trends have made their way to the surface of the fashion industry. With a fair share of floral prints and embroidery, chic bohemian style has something for everyone.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter