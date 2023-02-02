From Alia Bhatt to Angelina Jolie: Celebrities who aced the Kaftan look and proved that it is the most versatile outfit

Since Kaftans have made a comeback, it’s hard to think of any other outfit as comfortable and elegant as this. The free-flowing attire has now become a universal favourite and is no longer limited to the beach or casual daytime outings. Whether daytime or nighttime, it is possible to elevate your look in no time with the right choice of fabric and accessories. From baby showers to destination weddings and receptions to leisure vacations, Kaftans populated most celebrities’ wardrobes throughout 2022. Don’t believe us? See how some style icons worldwide have aced this fashion for different occasions. Beware – their glamorous looks instantly make you want to go on a Kaftan shopping spree! (Also read: Kaftans: Tips to style them for a trendy and chic look )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Prakruti Gupta Rao, Fashion expert and the Co-founder of The Kaftan Company, shared popular looks of celebrity divas who aced the Kaftan game and proved why it’s the ultimate outfit for any occasion.

1. From Maternity to Motherhood

Kaftans are a type of loose-fitting, long garment that can be a comfortable and stylish option for pregnant women. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Our B-town newbie mommas, from Alia Bhatt to Bipasha Basu, Kajal Aggarwal to Sonam Kapoor, repeatedly proved that pregnancy and the postpartum phase need not be boring. These actresses kept their maternity looks simple and casual and yet managed to add a hint of style every time they made a public appearance. We saw diverse patterns and styles, from embroidered silk Kaftans to printed cotton ones.

2. For the Red-Carpet Royalty

Kaftans can make a stylish and elegant option for a red carpet event, especially if you are looking for a unique and eye-catching look. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even simple Kaftans can look extraordinarily glamorous when paired with the right accessories. Who knows this better than our A-listers like Priyanka Chopra, Angelina Jolie, and Jennifer Lopez? While Chopra introduced how a simple satin Kaftan can be paired with a belt to make it Cannes-ready, Jolie accentuated her baby bump in an olive green Kaftan.

Likewise, JLO donned a solid floor-length chiffon Kaftan, accompanied by a silver box clutch, and made heads turn at the Met Gala. Kaftans are JLO’s favourite outfit, not just on the red carpet, and she is often spotted wearing them on other casual occasions.

3. Wedding Shenanigans

Kaftans can make a beautiful and stylish option for a wedding, especially if you're looking for a traditional yet modern outfit. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Conventionally, wedding outfits meant wearing a saree, lehenga, or gown, depending on the nature and time of the event. However, in the last one-two year, we have seen numerous celebrities like Huma Qureshi and Neha Dhupia pulling off a Kaftan look for wedding functions.

In several Instagram posts, you can see the former notching things up in her pastel, V-neck floral Kaftan, paired with chunky earrings and light makeup look. On the other hand, Dhupia chose a black boho Kaftan dress with purple accents and silver sequins for a sangeet night. She levelled her look with a complementary choker necklace, rings, and cuffs.

4. Minimals for Vibrant Vacations

Kaftans are a versatile and stylish option for a vacation, especially if you're looking for comfortable and effortless outfits that can take you from day to night. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vacations are incomplete without lightweight Kaftans, especially in tropical locations. Whether it’s JLo, Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, or Shilpa Shetty, these celebrities have taken the Kaftan game up a notch by picking eclectic prints, trimmed lengths, and vibrant hues. Kris Jenner, too, was spotted wearing a silky, printed Kaftan as she posed on a yacht showing off her collection that made for breezy, exotic, and luxurious holiday wear. Kim Kardashian's daughter didn’t take too long to join the bandwagon and sported a colourful green Kaftan with contrasting clutch and bangles.

Given the sudden gush of this classic, one-piece-fits-all silhouette, it won’t be surprising to see designers, models, and celebrities experimenting and introducing new ways to style this outfit with minimal effort. Brands are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a Kaftan in every wardrobe for every occasion on your calendar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter