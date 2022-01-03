Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor slays airport fashion in chic outfit and 1 lakh bag: Pics and video inside

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai after enjoying their New Year vacation in the wilderness. Pictures and videos of the couple arriving in the bay have gone viral on social media. The lovebirds slayed airport fashion goals in chic ensembles and gave us fashion tips on looking comfortable and voguish.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The paparazzi clicked Alia and Ranbir outside the Mumbai airport today, January 3. While Ranbir opted for a casual fit in pastel shades, Alia looked stylish in a denim and crop top look. She also carried an expensive Dolce & Gabbana bag with her outfit. Take a look at the photos:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia was snapped at the Mumbai airport in a solid black cropped top featuring a scalloped neckline and a bodycon fit. She wore the sleeveless top with dark denim bootcut jeans with frayed hems.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt keep it simple and chic. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alia teamed the chic ensemble with black leather pointed boots, patterned gold hoop earrings and a blue tie-dye face mask to stay safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Brahmastra actor also carried a black puffer jacket in her arms. Centre-parted locks and glowing make-up free face rounded off Alia's airport look.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt is beyond gorgeous in bandhani saree and sleeveless blouse

In the end, an expensive Dolce & Gabbana logo-print shopper tote bag in orange and black shade added a finishing touch. The bag is available on the Farfetch website if you wish to include it in your collection. It will cost you ₹1,15,113 (USD 1,550) approximately.

Dolce & Gabbana logo-print shopper tote bag (farfetch.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As for Ranbir Kapoor, the Brahmastra actor looked dapper in a simple and comfy airport look. He wore a pastel green rounded neck jumper featuring ribbed hem and cuffs and patches in various green shades.

Ranbir teamed the top with grey loose-fitted jogger pants featuring patch pockets. A pair of off-white sneakers, a baseball cap, and a camouflage printed face mask completed his look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, professionally, Alia and Ranbir will be seen next in Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.