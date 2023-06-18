Alia Bhatt's boss babe avatar shines bright in a stunning Gucci pantsuit for 'Heart of Stone' promotions. Check out pics

Alia Bhatt has fallen head over heels for pantsuits, and her recent sartorial choices are proof of that. From a stunning hot pink ensemble to a commanding black blazer and pants, she radiates boss vibes effortlessly. As she gears up for her Hollywood debut in the much-anticipated film "Heart of Stone," Alia's promotional looks have already taken social media by storm. She recently shared pictures where she gracefully poses in black pantsuits, including one where she and her co-star Gal Gadot form heart shapes with their hands. With eager anticipation for her upcoming ensembles, let's delve into Alia's pantsuit repertoire and glean some fabulous fashion inspiration. (Also read: Alia Bhatt embraces Barbiecore in hot pink outfit for São Paulo Netflix event, shares goofiest pics with fans: See here )

Alia Bhatt's Black Gucci Outfit Raises the Bar for Chic Pantsuit Looks

Alia Bhatt sets fashion goals with her sophisticated Gucci pantsuit look for 'Heart of Stone' promotions.(Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

On Saturday, Alia pleasantly surprised her fans with a delightful weekend treat. She took to Instagram and shared her latest pictures along with a caption that read, "I'm not done with the hearts @gucci Heart Of Stone trailer out sooonnn." These pictures instantly caused a frenzy on social media, garnering over 1 million likes and a plethora of comments from adoring fans who showered her with praise and compliments. One fan couldn't help but comment, "Stunning queen," while another simply called her a "superstar." Let's take a moment to appreciate and admire her breathtaking appearance.

Alia undoubtedly embraces her Gucci girl persona, as evidenced by her latest look. She opted for a striking black outfit from the renowned brand, featuring an oversized grey blazer. The blazer boasts a V neckline, notch lapel collars, and exaggerated cape-like full-length sleeves, exuding a dramatic flair. The closed front is adorned with double-breasted button closures, adding a touch of sophistication. With its oversized silhouette and padded shoulders, the blazer exudes power and confidence. Alia expertly paired it with matching flared pattern grey pants, completing the ensemble with a stylish and coordinated look.

Styled by fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia, Alia accessorised her ensemble with golden stud earrings and black stiletto heels. Her makeup featured a minimal look, with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick. Completing her glamorous appearance, Alia styled her hair into a sleek ponytail, adding a touch of chicness and ensuring all attention remained on her stunning attire.

