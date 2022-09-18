Alia's earrings to Katrina's necklace, here are B'town-approved jewellery trends

Jewellery is a women's best friend. We enjoy dressing up in stunning jewellery. Regardless of how amazing you think your outfit is, it is undoubtedly lacking without the right jewellery to go with it. Nothing completes your appearance like matching jewellery, whether you're wearing a magnificent red saree or a clean-cut white shirt. Bollywood, however, plays a big part in how quickly jewellery trends change. Since Bollywood superstars continue to establish trends with their stylish appearances, it has a big impact on the kinds of jewellery we select. Jewellery trends are changing at a fast pace with many vintage pieces making a stylish reappearance and cutting-edge designs taking centre stage. Check out these six Bollywood-approved jewellery trends.(Also read: From Alia Bhatt to Mouni Roy, here are Bollywood divas who ditched red and slayed in ivory bridal dresses )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Alia Bhatt's golden hoop earrings

Alia just adores wearing golden half-hoop earrings to accessorise her casual outfits. (Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Alia just adores wearing golden half-hoop earrings to accessorise her casual outfits. She has dressed numerous looks with her go-to hoops, from a tie-dye shirt and jeans to a formal pantsuit. Gold is flattering on all skin tones, and since hoops are circular, they are especially flattering on your cheekbones and jawline, accentuating your features with their shape and hue. Therefore, gold hoop earring are a must have for every women.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Tara Sutaria's oxidised jhumka

Tara Sutaria paired up silver oxidised jhumkas with a bralet and stripy outfit and totally rocked it (Instagram/@tarasutaria)

Statement silver jhumkas can elevate any simple outfit and Bollywood divas surely love it. Tara Sutaria paired it up with a bralette and stripy outfit and totally rocked it. Silver jhumkas are a must-have in every women's collection of jewellery. They complement well with every attire and have a nice touch and feel to them. It comes in lot of variation and you can style it is numerous ways.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Samantha Prabhu's sea shell choker

Samantha Prabhu looked lovely wearing a cowrie shell choker with two layers (Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Cowrie shells have been popular on the runway as well as a beachwear staple. They are fashionable, chic, and stylish. Samantha Prabhu looked lovely wearing a cowrie shell choker with two layers. The newest trend in wedding jewellery is shells, and we're blown away by how lovely they appear. This jewellery style is incredibly adaptable and suitable for practically any situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Sonakshi Sinha's layered jewellery

Sonakshi Sinha opted for a silver chain shaped choker, layered necklace and hoop earrings. (Instagram/@aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha often seen wearing layered necklaces. Layering necklaces will never let you down, whether you're trying to dress up a plain T-shirt or a deep-v evening gown. Whether you choose several of your favourite necklaces to build your own distinctive design or purchase a layered necklace as one piece, the layered necklace creates a wonderful look that can be really yours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Katrina's beaded necklace

Katrina Kaif in beaded necklace (Instagram/@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous as she flaunt her beaded necklace on a bright pink swimwear. Beaded jwellery is affordable and easy to use. You can style it in many ways and it instantly elevated a simple look. Beaded jewelry is still in vogue and it will never go out of fashion for years. It is also believed that beads possess the healing properties. Beaded jewelries are must have in your wardrobe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Priyanka Chopra's choker necklace

Priyanka Chopra's heavy gold choker necklace with matching earrings is a perfect jewellery inspiration for festive season. (Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is an ultimate style queen. She dazzled in a gorgeous golden choker with green gems. Choker necklaces are intended to emphasize a slender, young-looking neck, and draw attention to the face. A choker necklace will compliment you even more if you have a longer or a wide neck. It will fill up space and jazz your whole look. It is an essential jewellery piece that every woman should own.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Twitter & Facebook