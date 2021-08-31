Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
fashion

All about subdued glam

As designers re-contextualise their offerings to cut the grim of the pandemic,couture becomes dreamy and whimsical
By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Anamika Khanna’s couture collection

As designers re-contextualise their offerings to cut the grim of the pandemic,couture becomes dreamy and whimsical. India Couture Week 2021, organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in association with Hindustan Times, saw designer Anamika Khanna’s presentation which was an amalgamation of modern and traditional.

Featuring monochromatic ensembles, Khanna kept to her signature style of playing with drapes intact. With this collection, she introduced bejewelled head pieces and veils - something we recently saw Rhea Kapoor hooting for on her wedding day - which seems to be the next big wedding trend. With millennials always on the hunt for fresher iterations of accessorising their wedding look, this beaded veil seems to fit every checkbox.

Her collection that was shot at a studio in Mumbai also saw intricate tone-on-tone embroidery, massive threadwork, pearl encrusted jewels and a power play of colours. Dupattas were replaced with jackets and capes, to make the look practical and fuss-free. A perfect-fit for a bride who wants subdued glam with a hint of modernity.

The collection successfully played with fresh pastels and monochromes, keeping the overall colour palette muted
Modern day drapes teamed with traditional weaves
