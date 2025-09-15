The wait is finally over, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival starts on September 23, and the Early Deals are already LIVE. This is the best time to grab your wishlist favourites at jaw-dropping prices. From stylish kurtis and jeans for women to premium ethnic and casual wear for men, these early picks are the perfect way to revamp your wardrobe before the festive season begins. Let’s dive into some top selections you won’t want to miss. Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals are LIVE; Get up to 80% off on top fashion brands(Amazon)

Top picks for women:

Elegant and breathable, this kurta set is crafted from Liva cotton blend fabric, making it both festive-ready and comfortable for daily wear. The detailed embroidery adds sophistication, while the straight-fit silhouette flatters all body types. A dupatta completes the look, perfect for family gatherings or festive pujas.

A modern take on ethnic wear, this shirt collar straight kurta brings workwear versatility with festive charm. The knee-length design makes it easy to pair with leggings, jeans, or trousers for an effortlessly chic look. Lightweight and breathable, it’s perfect for all-day wear.

Keep it casual yet stylish with this classic round neck T-shirt from GAP. Its solid colour and short sleeves make it a versatile addition to your everyday wardrobe; pair it with denims, joggers, or skirts for a laid-back yet polished look.

For the ultimate Y2K-inspired vibe, these flared jeans from Tokyo Talkies are a must-have. With their trendy cut and comfortable fit, they’re the perfect bottoms to style with both crop tops and kurtas. A festival essential for the modern woman.

Top picks for men:

Infuse your festive wardrobe with culture and comfort. This regular fit cotton kurta features a mandarin collar and ethnic motifs, making it perfect for traditional occasions. Its breathable fabric ensures you look sharp while staying comfortable.

Upgrade your denim game with these classic tape stretchable twill jeans. Designed with a tapered fit and a comfortable mid-rise, they transition easily from office wear to casual outings. A versatile addition to every man’s wardrobe.

Perfect for formal events and office meetings, this premium cotton slim-fit shirt offers both style and comfort. Its micro-checkered pattern adds sophistication, while the breathable fabric ensures long-lasting freshness.

With Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals now live, this is the perfect opportunity to shop smart and stock up on fashion essentials. From festive ethnic wear to casual everyday outfits, there’s something for everyone at unbeatable prices. Add these picks to your cart now and celebrate the season in style without breaking the bank!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals are LIVE; 80% off on top fashion brands: FAQs What kind of discounts are available in Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals? You can get up to 80% off on ethnic wear, casual fashion, formals, and more across top brands.

How long will these early deals last? Early deals are limited-time offers available before the full festival sale starts, so shop quickly!

Can I return or exchange products bought during the sale? Yes, Amazon’s standard return and exchange policies apply even during sale events.

Are these deals only for clothing? No, the Great Indian Festival covers multiple categories like fashion, electronics, home, and more.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.