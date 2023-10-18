Amazon Sale 2023: Keen on makeup? Up to 55% off on Lakme lip colours, kajals

Amazon Sale 2023: Dabbling in makeup can be a delightful and creative experience. It allows you to experiment with different looks, express your style, and boost confidence. Whether it's a subtle enhancement or bold transformation, makeup can be a fun and artistic way to express yourself and embrace your unique beauty. Caution is crucial to ensure product quality and safety. Old makeup can harbour bacteria and deteriorate, leading to potential skin issues.

Amazon Sale 2023: Get big discounts on a host of makeup items from Lakme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Purchasing newer products from established brands is wise, as they often prioritize quality and safety. When buying makeup during a sale, you can access these trusted brands at reduced prices, making it a cost-effective way to obtain high-quality cosmetics, enhancing your beauty routine while saving money.

Investing in these essential beauty and skincare products can significantly enhance your daily routine. Let's talk of few must-have items. Kajal adds a touch of drama to your eyes, while a quality moisturiser keeps your skin hydrated and healthy. CC cream offers lightweight coverage and sun protection, making your skin look radiant. A tinted sunscreen combines sun defense with a natural glow. Overnight gel rejuvenates your skin as you sleep, and a face cream with moisturiser keeps you fresh all day. Highlighter adds a luminous touch, while compact and powder offer the finishing touch for a polished look. These products together help you achieve a flawless and radiant appearance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Purchasing these beauty essentials during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is a savvy move. The sale offers the chance to acquire the latest products at significantly reduced prices, ensuring you can upgrade your beauty routine without breaking the bank. It's an opportunity to access top-quality items and achieve a refreshed look at a fraction of the cost.

We have curated a list of products from the ongoing Amazon Sale 2023. Check them out here and buy some right away.

1) LAKMÉ Eyeconic Black Kajal, Matte Kohl Liner In A Twist Up Pencil, Waterproof, Smudgeproof & Long Lasting Eye Makeup, 0.35g

The LAKMÉ Eyeconic Black Kajal is a makeup essential renowned for its exceptional quality. This twist-up pencil delivers a matte black kajal liner that's waterproof and smudge-proof, ensuring all-day wear. With its long-lasting formula, it's perfect for creating bold, dramatic eyes that remain vibrant and intense. Whether you're aiming for a classic or trendy look, this kajal adds depth and allure to your eyes. Its convenience, longevity, and striking black hue make it a favourite among makeup enthusiasts, promising an effortless and captivating eye makeup experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2) Lakme Peach Milk, Light Weight Moisturizer, 200ml, for Soft Glowing Skin, with Vitamin C, E & Peach Milk Extract, 12Hr Moisture Lock, Non-Oily, Non-Sticky Face Cream

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lakme Peach Milk Light Weight Moisturiser, in a generous 200ml size, is a skin-loving product that imparts soft, radiant skin. Enriched with vitamin C, E, and peach milk extract, it nourishes while providing 12 hours of moisture lock. This non-oily, non-sticky face cream is perfect for daily use, leaving your skin feeling fresh and hydrated. Its lightweight formula and subtle peach fragrance make it an ideal choice for those seeking a comfortable and glowing complexion.

3) Lakme 9 to 5 CC Cream Mini, 01 - Beige, Light Face Makeup with Natural Coverage, SPF 30 - Tinted Moisturizer to Brighten Skin, Conceal Dark Spots, 9 g

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Lakme 9 to 5 CC Cream Mini in the shade Beige is a versatile beauty product. It acts as a tinted moisturiser, offering natural coverage and brightening the skin. With SPF 30, it provides sun protection and conceals dark spots, making it a multifunctional addition to your makeup routine. Its compact 9g size is perfect for on-the-go touch-ups, ensuring you maintain a fresh and flawless look throughout the day.

4) Lakme Peach Milk, Light Weight Moisturizer, 120ml, for Soft Glowing Skin, with Vitamin C, E & Peach Milk Extract, 12Hr Moisture Lock, Non-Oily, Non-Sticky Face Cream

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lakme Peach Milk Light Weight Moisturizer, available in a convenient 120ml size, is a skin-loving product that leaves your skin soft and glowing. Enriched with vitamin C, E, and the goodness of peach milk extract, it nourishes while locking in 12 hours of moisture. This non-oily, non-sticky face cream offers the perfect balance for daily use, ensuring your skin feels fresh and well-hydrated. Its lightweight formulation and subtle peach aroma make it an excellent choice for those seeking a comfortable and radiant complexion.

5) Lakme Sun Expert, SPF 50 PA+++ Tinted Sunscreen, 50g, for Sun Protection with Natural Matte Finish, Dermatologically Tested, Non- Sticky Formula, For All Skin Types

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lakme Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen, available in a 50g tube, offers SPF 50 PA+++ sun protection along with a natural matte finish. Dermatologically tested, it's suitable for all skin types. This non-sticky formula ensures that you stay protected from the sun's harmful rays while maintaining a fresh, shine-free look. It's a must-have product for those looking to shield their skin from UV damage without compromising on a comfortable and matte appearance.

6) LAKMÉ Absolute Hydra Pro Overnight Gel, 50 g

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The LAKMÉ Absolute Hydra Pro Overnight Gel is a revitalizing skincare essential. This 50g gel works diligently while you sleep, infusing your skin with deep hydration and nourishment. Enriched with the power of essential minerals, it promotes a fresh and rejuvenated complexion. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula ensures a comfortable night's rest. Wake up to plump, supple skin, as this overnight gel assists in restoring your skin's natural moisture balance and radiance, making it an excellent addition to your skincare regimen. This can be yours during this Amazon Sale.

7) Lakme Lumi Cream - Face cream with Moisturizer + Highlighter, enriched with Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid - Dewy Rose, 30g

Lakme Lumi Cream is a versatile beauty product that combines the benefits of a face cream with a highlighter. Enriched with skin-loving ingredients like Niacinamide and Hyaluronic Acid, it provides deep hydration and a radiant, dewy finish. This 30g cream not only nourishes your skin but also imparts a subtle glow, making it an excellent choice for those looking to achieve a fresh and luminous complexion with ease.

8) Lakme 9TO5 Primer + Matte Lip Color MP6 Deep Wine|| 3.6 g

Lakme 9TO5 Primer + Matte Lip Color in "Deep Wine" is a makeup essential with a dual-purpose. Combining a lip primer and a rich, matte lipstick, it offers intense colour and a smooth, long-lasting finish. The deep wine shade adds a touch of sophistication to your look, making it perfect for both work and special occasions. This 3.6g lipstick ensures a comfortable, feather-free wear and is an excellent choice for those who seek bold, luscious lips with a matte allure.

9) LAKMÉ 9 To 5 CC Cream, 01 - Beige, Light Face Makeup With Natural Coverage, SPF 30 - Tinted Moisturizer To Brighten Skin, Conceal Dark Spots, 30g

LAKMÉ 9 To 5 CC Cream in the shade "01 - Beige" is a versatile beauty product. It functions as a lightweight face makeup, offering natural coverage and a brightening effect. With SPF 30, it provides sun protection, while its tinted moisturiser formula conceals dark spots, ensuring a fresh and flawless complexion. This 30g tube is ideal for daily use, simplifying your beauty routine and making it perfect for those looking to achieve radiant and well-protected skin.

10) Lakme Sun Expert Ultra Matte Spf 40 Pa+++ Compact, Non Greasy Non Sticky, For Indian Skin, Gives Even-Tone Complexion, 7 gLakme Sun Expert Ultra Matte Spf 40 Pa+++ Compact, Non Greasy Non Sticky, For Indian Skin, Gives Even-Tone Complexion, 7 g

The Lakme Sun Expert Ultra Matte SPF 40 PA+++ Compact is an ideal solution for Indian skin. In a convenient 7g size, it offers sun protection while imparting an even-tone complexion. Its non-greasy, non-sticky formula ensures a comfortable finish, making it suitable for daily use. This compact is a must-have for those seeking a matte and sun-protected appearance, ensuring your skin stays fresh and radiant throughout the day.

Best value for money

Among the listed products, the Lakme 9 to 5 CC Cream Mini, 01 - Beige stands out as the best value for money. It provides natural coverage with SPF 30, combining the benefits of a tinted moisturiser and concealer. This versatile product is pocket-sized and budget-friendly, making it a great choice for a cost-effective, multifunctional addition to your makeup routine.

Best deal

The best deal among the mentioned products is the Lakme Sun Expert, SPF 50 PA+++ Tinted Sunscreen. It offers high sun protection, a matte finish, and a dermatologically tested, non-sticky formula, making it an excellent value. This product provides effective sun defense with added skin benefits, all at an attractive price point, ensuring you can keep your skin safe and healthy without breaking the bank.Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!